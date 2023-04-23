Leeds United find themselves in crisis mode following yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Fulham, and their Premier League status looks far from certain.

With six games to go until the end of the season, Javi Gracia's side find themselves 16th in the league, but just one point clear of the drop zone.

Their last three games have seen them lose 5-1, 6-1 and 2-1, and they have won just one of their last five games.

They now have six games left to save their season. Here's how we think they'll get on...

Leeds fixtures

25 April: Leicester (h)

30 April: Bournemouth (a)

6 May: Man City (a)

13 May: Newcastle (h)

21 May: West Ham (a)

28 May: Tottenham (h)

Leeds vs Leicester

Leeds are just one point ahead of the visitors in what will be a huge game in the relegation battle.

Leicester's victory over Wolves may see them begin to return to some form under new interim manager Dean Smith, whilst Gracia's bright start at Leeds has turned sour very quickly.

Given the difficulty of the other fixtures left, Leeds simply have to win this match at Elland Road, and there is no room for error. The precarious position they find themselves in could either see the team ignite a spark to recover some form, or continue to implode.

With nerves from both sides expected on the night, the fans at Elland Road may just be the 12th man that pushes Leeds to secure all three points.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Leicester.

Bournemouth vs Leeds

Another six pointer towards the bottom of the table awaits, but some recent good results for Bournemouth has seen them go four points clear of Leeds.

However, a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham may have knocked their confidence, and Leeds will hope to capitalise. Although it may prove to be a tough game on the road, this is one of the more winnable fixtures Leeds have left, and they cannot afford to lose.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Leeds

Man City vs Leeds

Pep Guardiola's side have looked particularly strong in recent weeks, and as they are still competing for the title with Arsenal at the top of the table, they will have their foot firmly on the pedal.

Boyhood Leeds fan Erling Haaland has torn even the best defences to shreds, and given Leeds' troubles at the back, this could prove to be an ugly result at the Etihad stadium.

Man City have recently heavily beaten the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and it seems unlikely that Leeds will be able to halt their march towards a potential treble.

Their participation in the Champions League semi-finals may be of some benefit to Leeds if it means City rest some big name stars, but given the strength of their squad, this may be of minimal use as the Whites travel to face the side which beat them 3-1 at Elland Road in December.

Prediction: Man City 4-0 Leeds

Leeds vs Newcastle

With Newcastle flying high and competing for a place in the Champions League, they will still have plenty to play for as they travel to Elland Road, and with Alexander Isak in good goalscoring form, another tough day awaits Leeds.

Newcastle did lose their last away game 3-0 at Aston Villa, but a 6-1 demolition of Spurs in their next game has reminded everyone of what they're capable of.

Leeds did manage to snatch a point at St James' Park with a 0-0 draw in December, but their current defensive issues means a clean sheet looks unlikely.

Prediction: Leeds 0-2 Newcastle

West Ham vs Leeds

West Ham's recent upturn in form has seen them rescue a point against Arsenal before inflicting a heavy defeat on Bournemouth, and are now five points ahead of Leeds.

Their participation in the Europa Conference League could see them rest players for the Leeds game, which may provide hope that Gracia's side can snatch at least a point from the game.

The reverse fixture saw the sides draw 2-2 in an entertaining encounter, and Leeds may be grateful if they come away with a similar result given their form.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Leeds

Tottenham vs Leeds

The final day of the season sees Leeds travel to Tottenham, who are in a crisis themselves.

Although Spurs are still in the hunt for European qualification, it remains to be seen whether they will still have anything to play for on the final day, as a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle has left their ability to finish in the top four in jeopardy.

Given that Leeds could still potentially be fighting for survival, there may be no room to even draw, and they will have to attack.

The chaos of the 4-3 loss at Elland Road earlier this season could be repeated, and Leeds may find themselves in real danger heading into the game.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Leeds

Predicted run-in points: 6/18

Predicted total points: 35