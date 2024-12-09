Leeds United’s board are unsure about what to do with the “special” £15,000-a-week player, as he wants to join a new club in January, according to a new report. The Whites returned to winning ways on Saturday, as they beat Derby County 2-0 at Elland Road, a result that sees them sit second in the table, a point behind leaders Sheffield United.

Leeds United transfer news

Daniel Farke’s side are in a very good position heading into January, but the German looks to have his eye on a few players who could potentially arrive at Elland Road in the New Year.

It was reported over the weekend that Leeds are interested in signing Khuliso Mudau from Sundowns. He would be another option at right-back for the manager, with the 29-year-old having spent all of his career thus far playing in South Africa.

As well as looking at Mudau, Leeds are also interested in Diego Luna from MLS side Real Salt Lake. Luna has emerged as a potential target for the Yorkshire side, and they are weighing up whether to make a swoop in January, but as of yet a deal is in no way imminent. The Whites have been keeping a close eye on his development, but they are not the only team to be watching the player, who could cost as much as £3 million.

Leeds confused over future of Joe Gelhardt

According to Football Insider, Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt is keen on joining Rangers in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old’s time at Elland Road looks to be coming to a slow end, as he continues to be on the fringes of the first team.

The forward, who has been dubbed “special” by Jamie Carragher, has been with the Yorkshire side since August 2020, when he was signed from Wigan Athletic. Gelhardt has impressed in Premier League 2 for Leeds, but he has been unable to show the same form in the first team, largely due to the fact he has been given very little chance for regular minutes.

This report now states that with January on the horizon, Gelhardt is keen to leave the Whites and join Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. However, the Championship side are undecided about whether to sanction a loan move or try and wait for a permanent offer to arrive, something the Ibrox outfit are unlikely to be able to afford to do.

Joe Gelhardt's Leeds stats Apps 57 Goals 3 Assists 5

Gelhardt, who earns £15,000 a week at Elland Road, has played just 72 minutes of football in all competitions this season, and it doesn’t look like it is going to get much better, as he’s way down the pecking order in Farke’s plans. His ability to play in several different positions has caught Rangers' fancy, but finances at Ibrox mean they are strapped for cash, and they will only be interested in a loan deal for the young attacker.

The Scottish side are not alone in their pursuit, as a number of Championship teams are also interested in signing Gelhardt on loan, leaving the Whites board unsure whether to play the waiting game and hope one such side offers an up front sum.