Leeds United have been linked with West Bromwich Albion star Grady Diangana and he would be an 'unbelievable' capture at Elland Road, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Grady Diangana going to Leeds United this summer?

In conversation with West Brom News, former Baggies frontman Kevin Campbell has backed his old side to net a decent fee for Diangana this summer, stating: “I could see him leaving and I think there’s an opportunity for him to leave. He’s a good player, but he could be leaving.

So obviously, Corberan, who’s a good manager may be going in a different direction and there’s going to be a deal and with a good fee that can be negotiated. I’m not sure what he’ll be, but, he’s a good player. There’ll be a good fee but the amount I have no idea."

These comments come in light of interest in Diangana's services from Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City; however, West Brom won't sell the Lumbumbashi-born winger unless they receive a considerable outlay for his services, according to the Express and Star.

Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop has also confirmed that Diangana has eyes on his situation, stating on Twitter: "Cardiff City chasing a loan deal for West Brom forward Karlan Grant. Albion looking to shift players to save money this summer. Interest elsewhere for Grady Diangana and Darnell Furlong. Cedric Kipre’s future also up in the air."

Last term, Diangana made 35 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, registering four goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Contractually, the 25-year-old is tied to his current employers on a deal that runs until June 2025 and is said to pocket £20,385 per week at the Hawthorns Stadium, as per Capology.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that Diangana is an 'unbelievable' player that would make 'defenders dizzy' at Elland Road.

Jones stated: "The potential availability is there given West Brom's situation. He would be such a good player for whoever can get him. He makes defenders dizzy and some of the things he's capable of doing in tight spaces are unbelievable. If Gnonto does end up leaving Leeds, this would be someone new that can dazzle and excite. It'll be interesting, though, to see if they have the capacity to actually get a sale going."

Who else are Leeds United keen on bringing in this summer?

Leeds United are closing in on their first signing of the summer in the form of Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu according to The Athletic's Phil Hay, who referenced the Evening Standard's initial report of a £12 million bid for the Wales international on Twitter, stating: First signing close for Leeds United (as reported by Nizaar Kinsella) - centre-back Ethan Ampadu lined up to join on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Terms still to be finalised but well advanced."

Football Insider claim that Leeds United have been given a shot in the arm regarding their attempts to sign Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis, who has been given the green light to leave the City Ground to find a new club.

The Athletic cite that Swansea City frontman Joel Piroe has emerged as another target to bolster Daniel Farke's forward line as they prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship.

In the next few weeks, Leeds United will likely firm up interest in key targets as they aim to get into the best shape possible before their first game in the English second tier against Cardiff City on August 6th, as per Sky Sports.