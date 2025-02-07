Leeds United and Millwall face off in the FA Cup this Saturday, with both Championship sides looking to make it into the last 16 of the famous cup competition.

In what is sure to be a heated encounter between the two rivals, the Whites will play host to the Lions at Elland Road as Daniel Farke and Alex Neil’s sides clash in Yorkshire.

Both clubs’ main focus will be on winning promotion to the Premier League, with Leeds currently top of the second tier and Millwall having one eye on the playoffs after an impressive run, but an FA Cup run won’t hurt either side.

Leeds v Millwall team news

Leeds

Farke looks likely to have a relatively fully fit Leeds squad to pick from on Saturday. The only absentee in recent weeks has been Patrick Bamford, with the striker missing with a hamstring issue.

A number of changes could be on the cards, including goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who came in for Illan Meslier in the last round.

Millwall

Neil recently relayed some positive Millwall injury updates ahead of the trip to Leeds, saying Femi Ameez is back in full training, whereas Josh Coburn is also back on the grass.

However, Ryan Leonard remains sidelined until the end of March and Shaun Hutchinson and Aidomo Emakhu are both making progress but won't be returning this weekend.

Where to watch Leeds v Millwall on TV

Unfortunately, the match between Leeds and Millwall, scheduled to kick-off at 12:15pm (GMT) on Saturday 8, February, wasn’t selected for live broadcast by the BBC or ITV.

Supporters who aren’t at the game can still follow the action via radio, with BBC Radio Leeds covering the action.

Leeds v Millwall referee

The referee selected to be in the middle to attempt to keep control of the match between Leeds and Millwall is Gavin Ward. Daniel Leach and Alistair Nelson will assist the 54-year-old with Tony Harrington the fourth official.

Interestingly, Ward’s first game officiating Leeds came back in 2009 against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup and the Whites have won their last five with him in charge, conceding just once during that time.

Despite taking charge of 25 Millwall games, this will be the first FA Cup fixture involving the Lions for Ward.

Gavin Ward record Leeds Millwall Games 12 25 Record 8W, 1D, 3L 13W, 5D, 7L Cards received 24 Yellow, 0 Red 53 Yellow, 1 Red Cards to opponents 23 Yellow, 2 Red 37 Yellow, 1 Red Penalties for/against 3/0 2/2

Leeds v Millwall form

Leeds

Leeds come into the FA Cup clash in brilliant form, unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and keeping six clean sheets in succession.

A midweek win at Coventry City saw the Whites stretch their lead at the top of the Championship to five points and in their last match at Elland Road, they hit Cardiff City for seven.

Leeds' last five results (all competitions) Date Opponent Competition Result Wed 5th Feb Coventry (a) Championship W 0-2 Sat 1st Feb Cardiff (h) Championship W 7-0 Mon 27th Jan Burnley (a) Championship D 0-0 Wed 22nd Jan Norwich (h) Championship W 2-0 Sun 19th Jan Sheffield Wednesday (h) Championship W 3-0

Millwall