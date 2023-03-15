Leeds have seemingly unearthed another gem in Crysencio Summerville, as the 21-year-old's market value has soared during his time at Elland Road.

How much is Leeds' Crysencio Summerville worth now?

Leeds would sign the Dutch winger when he was just 18, with the teenager joining from Feyenoord in a deal worth only £1.3m in September 2020.

It was something of a risk by Victor Orta given that the wide man had failed to make a single appearance for Feyenoord's first team, although he had caught the eye on loan with ADO Den Haag the season prior, contributing two goals and three assists in 22 appearances for De Residentieclub.

Summerville would make an instant impact with Leeds' U21 side, registering an impressive six goals and six assists in the Premier League 2 during the 2020/21 season, which saw him earn a promotion to the senior side under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2021/22 campaign.

He has since gone on to make 31 appearances for the Whites' senior side, contributing four goals and one assist, all of which came in the top flight this term.

Only Rodrigo has scored more goals for Leeds in the Premier League this season, so it seems fair to suggest that the 21-year-old is now an important member of Javi Gracia's squad, although he will need to contribute more if the Yorkshire outfit are to avoid relegation.

Summerville's four goals came in consecutive fixtures before the World Cup break and he has failed to register on the scoresheet in 11 appearances since then, but he is still just 21 and has plenty of time to work on his consistency as a Leeds player.

The Netherlands U21 international's last goal for the club came in the 4-3 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in November 2022 and Michael Owen was full of praise for the youngster's technique during the Premier League's coverage of the game.

He said (via Leeds United news): “This is such a good goal. The ball is behind him. He takes one lovely touch with the outside of his foot, then another one to keep him away from the defender and finishes it brilliantly.

“This is a really hard chance. He’s behind the defender in many ways when he gets the ball. I mean how he does that is really, really exceptional.”

Summerville's status as a regular first-teamer at Leeds has unsurprisingly led to his market value increasing significantly in his time at Elland Road, with CIES Football Observatory now valuing him at €10m (£8.84m), which represents an impressive 580% increase on the £1.3m Leeds paid back in 2020.

Therefore, Leeds, and Orta, deserve a huge amount of credit for bringing in the youngster for such a bargain fee three years ago.