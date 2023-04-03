Leeds United fans will have been understandably disappointed when Kalvin Phillips, favourably dubbed the 'Yorkshire Pirlo', departed Elland Road for Manchester City last summer.

How much did Man City sign Kalvin Phillips for?

The England international had come through the ranks with the Whites and went on to make 234 appearances for the club, contributing 14 goals and 13 assists in that time, with a Championship title-winning season on his CV.

Having established himself as one of the top midfielders outside the big six, and a regular under Gareth Southgate with the Three Lions, it was no surprise to see him attract interest from Manchester City, and he joined Pep Guardiola's side in an eye-watering deal worth £42m.

However, his performances since then have suggested that Victor Orta actually did phenomenally well to sell him for so much, as the £150k-per-week earner has endured a torrid time at the Etihad so far this campaign, with injury, fitness and performance issues meaning that he has mustered just 56 minutes of Premier League action for his new club.

Phillips was one of the standout performers for England at the European Championships in 2021, notably being described as an "absolute beast" by Nigel de Jong, but he was fortunate to even find himself in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with Jude Bellingham now way ahead of him in the pecking order for the Three Lions.

To make matters worse, Guardiola publicly outed the 27-year-old when he returned from that break, suggesting that he was "overweight" and he continues to be a bit-part player for the Spanish manager at City, with Rodri unlikely to be unhinged from his starting role any time soon.

It might be best for Phillips to seek an exit from the Citizens this summer as his time there has clearly not worked out, but the Manchester club look certain to make a significant loss on the injury-prone Englishman, as his market value according to Transfermarkt has significantly dropped over the past year.

Last summer saw the midfielder valued at a mammoth €50m (£44m) but that has dropped to just €35m (£31m) in the space of nine months, and it only looks likely to decrease unless he can force his way into Guardiola's plans.

It is something of a shame that the player who was so highly rated at Leeds, with Marcus Rashford describing him as "immense" in 2022, has declined so quickly but from a financial perspective, it is the Yorkshire outfit who will be laughing all the way to the bank.