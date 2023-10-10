Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta went through the highs and the lows in the transfer market throughout his six seasons at Elland Road.

The Spanish chief, who moved to Sevilla earlier this year after being relieved of his duties in Yorkshire, unearthed some gems and signed some duds during his spell with the Whites.

One of his transfer success stories, that some supporters may not even be aware of, was the sale of academy graduate Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has struggled since his exit from the club.

How much did Leeds sell Peacock-Farrell for?

TEAMtalk reported that Burnley agreed a £3.5m deal to sign the Northern Ireland international from Leeds during the summer transfer window in 2019.

His move to the Premier League side came after a disappointing 2018/19 campaign, in which he lost his place in the starting XI to Spanish shot-stopper Kiko Casilla.

The young titan started 28 Championship games for Marcelo Bielsa and only saved 65% of the efforts on his goal, to go along with two errors that directly led to a goal or a penalty for the opposition, as per Sofascore.

That came after he had made 11 league appearances for the Whites during the previous season and saved 67% of the shots against him, along with one error that directly led to a goal.

In total, the young prospect featured in 41 first-team matches for the club and conceded 53 goals as he failed to nail down the number one position on a regular basis.

What happened to Peacock-Farrell?

Despite being signed for £3.5m, Peacock-Farrell has only played 24 games for Burnley over the last four seasons as he has been unable to emerge as the club's first-choice option between the sticks.

Club career Peacock-Farrell (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 121 Goals conceded 144 Clean sheets 43

The English-born giant only made four Premier League appearances over his first two years at Turf Moor and conceded a staggering 14 goals in those matches.

That led to a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday for the 2021/22 campaign and the shot-stopper enjoyed a respectable campaign, with 15 clean sheets in 43 League One outings.

However, that was not enough to convince Vincent Kompany or Burnley that he was ready to be their number one and Peacock-Farrell made just eight league appearances for the Clarets last season.

His side were promoted to the Premier League and decided that the former Leeds man would not be needed. This led to a loan move to Aarhus GF in Denmark, where the 26-year-old stopper has struggled of late.

Peacock-Farrell, who was recently described as "shaky" by journalist Josh Bunting, had a nightmare last month as he gave away a penalty and was sent off in a 3-0 defeat to Brondby, which earned him a Sofascore rating of 4.3/10.

The ex-Whites colossus returned from suspension for AGF's clash with Kobenhavn last weekend but was an unused substitute for their 1-1 draw.

Therefore, Orta played a blinder with his sale of the £3.5m liability, who is currently valued at €1m (£860k) by Transfermarkt, as his performances have been poor since moving on from Elland Road and his market value has dipped significantly below the fee that the club received for his services.