Victor Orta's time as director of football at Leeds United has been very hit-and-miss, with every positive signing seemingly paired with a dreadful one.

Unfortunately for Diego Llorente, it seems as if the Spanish defender will be placed in the dreadful category, as his poor form at Elland Road and subsequent lack of game time on loan at Roma has seen his market value plummet in recent years.

How has Llorente performed in his time at Leeds?

Leeds would shell out a fee of £18m to bring the Real Sociedad defender to Elland Road following their promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

However, there was little to suggest that he would be a big hit in the top flight for the Whites, given that he had averaged a disappointing 6.51 rating from WhoScored for his performances in La Liga the season prior.

Llorente's first campaign at Leeds was an injury-hit one, but he generally looked solid across his 15 appearances in the Premier League, earning a strong 6.90 rating courtesy of WhoScored.

However, this would be as good as it would get for the defender, as the Spaniard struggled for consistent form, with the Yorkshire outfit shipping a whopping 79 goals in the top-flight last term, with Llorente a regular in the heart of their defence.

He would lose his spot in the first half of this campaign, making just eight top-flight appearances under Jesse Marsch, with a shocking 6.46 average rating, including a "really poor" display in the 5-2 thrashing at Brentford, as per Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith.

It was perhaps no surprise that he was shipped to Roma on loan in January, considering that his woeful average rating was even worse than Robin Koch's, with the German also leading the Spaniard when it comes to clearances and blocks per game.

How much is Llorente worth now?

While Jose Mourinho's side have the option to purchase the 29-year-old for £18m, it seems unlikely at this point that they will do so, which suggests that he could find himself back at Elland Road this summer.

So far, the centre-back has made just five appearances in Serie A for I Giallorossi and is continuing to struggle in Italy, which has unsurprisingly seen his market value drop well below the initial fee Leeds paid.

According to Football Transfers, Llorente is now valued at just €5.8m (£5.1m), which represents a significant 72% drop on what Leeds signed him for less than three years ago.

Therefore, it seems as if Orta made a big mistake in signing Llorente, as Leeds would be very fortunate to recoup the fee they paid should the centre-back be sold this summer.