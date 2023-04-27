Thomas Brolin is often regarded by Leeds United fans as one of the worst signings in Premier League history but Georginio Rutter could be about to take his crown at Elland Road.

What happened to Thomas Brolin?

Leeds would sign the Sweden international in 1995 for a 'hefty price tag' after he had starred at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, scoring three times as the Scandinavian side finished third.

Brolin was widely regarded as a world-class player because of his performances on the international stage at the time but did little to prove that under the management of George Graham and Howard Wilkinson at Elland Road, mustering just four goals and one assist in 19 Premier League appearances for the club.

A brace in a win against West Ham United saw Leeds briefly get the best out of Brolin but the Swedish forward was seemingly not keen on playing on the wing and produced a self-confessed "rubbish" performance away at Liverpool in the next game as the Yorkshire outfit were trounced 5-0.

The Swede's poor attitude meant that he would only start once more in a Leeds shirt, and he was completely ostracised, before joining FC Zurich on loan.

He returned to Leeds under the management of Graham but only damaged his reputation with the club and its fans further when he failed to turn up to pre-season training in England due to a bird hitting his windscreen en route to the airport.

Unsurprisingly, he was moved on not long after and certainly isn't fondly remembered by Leeds fans, and yet he could still be said to have had a bigger impact on the pitch than Rutter, who has barely been seen since his club-record arrival from Hoffenheim in January.

What's gone wrong for Rutter at Leeds?

The young Frenchman was perhaps signed for his long-term potential but given the money that was invested in him by Victor Orta, you would have expected him to have far more of an impact so far.

He has been limited to just one start and nine substitute appearances in the top flight under Javi Gracia, averaging a shocking 6.19 rating from WhoScored, which sees him ranked as the 24th-best performer at Elland Road after failing to find the net.

That one start in the Premier League saw him labelled a "non-entity" by Leeds writer Beren Cross after an anonymous display against Chelsea, and he's barely been seen since, as he was left out against Leicester and Fulham in the last two games.

The Yorkshire outfit made the 21-year-old their club-record signing and are continuing to pay him £70k-per-week to sit on the bench, so his lack of game time is somewhat baffling.

Considering Brolin was at least able to score in his limited appearances, Rutter's lack of impact thus far could soon see him claim the unwanted title of being the worst signing in the club's history, especially if he departs should Leeds go down.