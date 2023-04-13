Leeds United have been guilty of some poor transfer deals in the past but the appointment of Victor Orta in 2017 has helped to transform the Yorkshire outfit from Championship strugglers into a fairly solid Premier League side.

The Spaniard has also made mistakes, with the likes of Jean Kevin-Augustin no doubt at the forefront of Leeds fans' minds after the club were ordered to pay £24.5m in compensation to the rarely-seen Frenchman earlier this month, but in the large part, he has been responsible for signing some incredible players at Elland Road.

One such example is Tyler Adams, as the young midfielder's value has flown up during his time in the Premier League, and he looks set to be a vital player for The Peacocks in the significant future.

How much did Adams cost Leeds United?

Following the exit of Kalvin Phillips in the summer of 2022, it seemed clear that Leeds were going to have to invest heavily in a new defensive midfielder to fill the boots of the home-grown England international.

The USA international had accumulated 103 appearances during his time with RB Leipzig, contributing two goals and three assists, so represented a great option for Leeds when considering his experience of top-level football and obvious long-term potential.

Orta sanctioned a deal worth €17m (£15m), which could rise to €23m (£20.2m) with add-ons, and he has established himself as a key player at Elland Road throughout the 2022/23 campaign, earning regular starts under both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.

Across his 24 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, the tough-tackling midfielder has averaged a solid 6.73 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which sees him currently ranked as the fifth-best player in Gracia's squad.

Journalist Tomi Oladipo was quick to label Adams a "monster" in Leeds' midfield after their 3-0 demolition of Chelsea earlier this season and his average of 3.7 tackles per game, the best of anyone at Elland Road, certainly reinforces that.

Although Adams has been absent for Leeds' recent games through injury, with the Yorkshire outfit very much in the Premier League's relegation battle after their 5-1 defeat against Crystal Palace last time out, his performances have not gone unnoticed by the wider footballing world.

As per Football Transfers, the midfielder's transfer value has shot up to €39.6m (£34.8m), which represents a hugely impressive 133% increase on the £15m Leeds initially paid.

Therefore, Orta deserves a huge amount of credit for bringing in the £55k-per-week star on such a bargain deal, and Leeds fans will be hoping to see the 24-year-old continue to shine upon his return from injury.