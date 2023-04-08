Leeds United have overtaken Premier League rivals Everton in the race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Gyokeres to Leeds?

The Sky Blues forward will be out of contract at the Building Society Arena at the end of next season and being Mark Robins’ best-performing offensive player, not to mention that he’s also the current second-highest goalscorer in the Championship, has caught the eye of Javi Gracia at Elland Road.

Back in November, Football League World reported that Coventry were set to attempt to offer the 24-year-old a new long-term deal to fend off interest but 90min have since revealed that they are now resigned to losing him - therefore setting a price tag of £20m.

Football Insider recently credited the Whites with an interest in the Swedish international but noted that they were set to face competition for his services from the likes of West Ham, Everton, Palace, Brentford and Fulham, though they appear to be in a strong position heading into the upcoming window.

According to Football Insider once again, Leeds now “lead” Everton in the hunt for Gyokeres, with the Yorkshire outfit having “registered” their admiration for the forward and are keen for him to play under Gracia. The Toffees are “huge admirers” of their target and “would love” to make an offer for him but are aware of their financial limitations. Coventry are indeed “working hard” to get him to put pen to paper on an extension, though at this stage, a move elsewhere is the “more likely outcome”.

Should Leeds splash the cash on Gyokeres?

If Leeds are to successfully avoid relegation and be handed a budget to go out and revamp their squad in the summer then Gyokeres should definitely be one of the first targets on the list.

The 6 foot 2 colossus has posted a remarkable 26 goal contributions (18 goals and eight assists) in 40 second-tier appearances this season, form which has seen him bag eight man-of-the-match awards and most recently the Championship Player of the Month accolade for March.

Coventry’s “unplayable” attacker, as lauded by his teammate Maxime Biamou, also ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries and the 98th for shot-creating actions and touches in the attacking penalty area, as per FBRef, showing that he’s always looking to make the magic happen even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete.