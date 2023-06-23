Leeds United are considering an approach to bring Rotherham United star Viktor Johansson to Elland Road, according to reports.

Who is Viktor Johansson?

Johansson is a goalkeeper who currently plays his football for Matt Taylor’s side in the Championship having joined on a free transfer from Leicester City’s U21s back in 2020. He also has other experience in England having previously been a part of Aston Villa’s youth sides, as per Transfermarkt.

The Swedish shot-stopper still has another two years to run on his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but having established himself as his outfit’s overall third best-performing player last season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.97, has caught the eye in Yorkshire.

Whites number one Illan Meslier has been heavily linked with a departure and in particular a move to Chelsea -which he’s publicly admitted that he would be open to - and Joel Robles is also confirmed to be leaving, so reinforcements will be needed between the sticks, which is where the 24-year-old comes into the conversation.

Are Leeds signing Johansson?

According to Football League World, Leeds are "keeping tabs" on Johansson ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The LS11 hierarchy have begun "internal discussions" over strengthening the goalkeeping department and are "keen" on Rotherham's first-choice. Whilst competition is expected, chiefs are closely "monitoring his situation", so this could be one to watch in the weeks ahead.

Rotherham have Johansson as their regular number one so he would be likely to succeed Meslier rather than Robles, as he won’t want to leave just to be a back-up elsewhere. Should he put pen to paper, he would be a fantastic acquisition, having been lauded an “outstanding” goalkeeper by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Stockholm native, who pockets £3.5k-per-week, kept 13 Championship clean sheets last season and he was rewarded for his impressive performances by being handed the man-of-the-match award on three occasions.

During the previous term as per FBRef, the A.M.A Sports Agency client made 157 saves from 211 shots on target against, giving him a success rate of 75.4%, which was considerably higher than either of the two keepers managed at Elland Road.

So when you think about just how much of an upgrade he’d be on the current options, the 49ers shouldn't even have to think twice about testing the waters this summer.