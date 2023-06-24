Leeds United are interested in replacing Illan Meslier between the sticks with Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who dazzled in the Championship this year.

What's the latest on Viktor Johansson to Leeds?

The latest reports come from Leeds Live, which underscore the Whites' interest in the player and state that the club are expected to sign a new 'keeper following Joel Robles' departure and Meslier's possible exit.

This follows claims from Football League World that the 49ers are keeping tabs on the Swede, who was central to the Millers' successful campaign in the second tier this past year.

Leeds transfer news has been somewhat sparse since the club's relegation from the Premier League, amid the wait for confirmation of the ownership takeover before commencing the systematic reconstruction that is inevitable following the club's bitter fate.

How good is Viktor Johansson?

According to Opta, no goalkeeper in the second tier prevented more goals than Johansson's 8.5, highlighting an innate shot-preventing prowess that has attracted Leeds' attention.

Having played 43 of the 46 matches this season, the £3.5k-per-week 24-year-old earned an average match rating of 7.11 - as per Sofascore - saving 74% of his shots faced - including one penalty - and keeping 13 clean sheets.

Millers boss Matt Taylor is certainly an admirer of the Scandinavian sensation, waxing lyrical over the calibre of his displays this term when asked who the standout star has been as Rotherham ended a tumultuous 'yo-yo' period over the past several years and retained their Championship status with a 19th-place finish.

He said: “His level of performance has been above the level of other players, if not the level of the league, in every single game this season. He has saved us so many points. He has been outstanding.”

Indeed, Johansson claimed the Players' Player of the Season award and could now complete a transfer to Elland Road, with Meslier's future at Leeds uncertain after a subpar season that left him ousted from the No 1 role in the crucial closing weeks.

Describing himself as an "explosive" shot-stopper, Johansson could emulate his compatriot Pontus Jansson at Elland Road, with the 32-year-old centre-half making 120 appearances for the outfit across three seasons in the Championship before departing for Brentford in 2019.

Described as a "top defender" with "defensive robustness" by Bees boss Thomas Frank, Jansson seems to match his glove-wearing countryman with toughness and grit, who could inject such attributes back into the Leeds backline after several shoddy years defensively.