Leeds United want to sign a £60,000-a-week star who has scored four goals at Elland Road, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds looking good for promotion after Sunderland and Sheff Utd wins

The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table after two huge come-from-behind wins over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United in recent weeks.

Daniel Farke’s side have left it late to extend their lead at the top, with Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe repeating Pascal Struijk’s late masterclass last time out at Bramall Lane.

As a result, attention already appears to be on the summer and possible reinforcements for Farke. Leeds have two loanees on the books who have impressed in Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon, with Farke being asked about both before the game against West Brom.

“I always like to be in the driver seat as a club but if you have a loan agreement you’re not in the driver seat, there are more or less three parties.

“It’s not our players, you have to totally respect they are with us, that’s great, we enjoy the time and then there is a time to speak about what the future might bring. It’s not during the season, especially during a crucial time. You sometimes start talks behind the scenes before the end of the season.

“It will be crucial for them and their mother clubs, where we will be next season. Before it’s confirmed it doesn’t make sense to make decisions. It will only be made when it’s confirmed in which league we will play.”

However, a new update has emerged on Solomon and a permanent Leeds move.