Leeds United chiefs are very interested in signing a £15 million Premier League player, and it is believed the Whites have already made "serious offers" for him.

Leeds make eight summer signings in promotion bid

Daniel Farke lost a host of key men over the summer window, with Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray among them.

Summerville's £25 million switch to West Ham robbed Farke of a star player who bagged 21 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last term, and Leeds were powerless when Brighton triggered Rutter's £40 million release clause right before it was going to expire.

Losing Gray to Tottenham was a particularly bitter blow for the club, as a few tipped the teenager to become an Elland Road legend, with Leeds releasing a heartbroken statement following his completed transfer to north London.

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," read Leeds' statement on Gray's move to Spurs.

Leeds United's next Championship fixtures Match Date Burnley (home) September 14 Cardiff City (away) September 21 Coventry City (home) September 28 Norwich City (away) October 1 Sunderland (away) October 4

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

"Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart."

Leeds did reinvest a portion of the fees received for their 2023/2024 stars, though, and Farke even tabled a last-gasp bid to sign Croatia international Martin Baturina from Dinamo Zagreb.

While Gretar Steinsson and the club's board failed in their late £25 million offer for Baturina, they did manage to get defender Joe Rodon, winger Largie Ramazani, right-back Jayden Bogle, Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka, left-back Isaac Schmidt, keeper Alex Cairns, midfielder Joe Rothwell and winger Manor Solomon over the line.

Leeds seriously interested in Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing

Behind the scenes, it is believed Leeds chiefs are already plotting their next transfer moves ahead of January and beyond, with Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing on their radar.

The ex-Huddersfield star, who joined his current club in 2019 for around £15 million, has gone on to make nearly 200 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions - scoring 31 goals and racking up 20 assists in the process.

According to Gune Bakis, Leeds are eyeing up a move for Billing and "serious offers" have already been made, as Farke looks to add more top-flight quality to his squad.

The Denmark international has interest from Turkish clubs in the Süper Lig, though, and they can still make signings all the way through to the end of next week - as their transfer window doesn't shut until September 13.