Leeds United are interested in signing a former Championship star in a cut-price transfer by the 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds transfer rumours as 49ers plan for summer

Even though the 49ers Enterprises are looking to expand their network of clubs by agreeing a deal in principle to take over at Rangers, there is still plenty of work going on behind the scenes at Elland Road.

The Whites, under Daniel Farke, are top of the second tier with 11 games to go and are five points clear of third-place Burnley. A 1-1 draw at home to West Brom ended a run of five successive Championship wins, with a trip to Portsmouth on Sunday lunchtime next on the agenda.

Away from the pitch, Leeds are already being linked with a number of potential targets for the summer, where they hope they’ll be preparing for a Premier League campaign.

A plethora have names have been linked with moves to Elland Road, including Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn and Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, but there is progress being made on outgoings. A deal has been agreed for defender Rasmus Kristensen to make his loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt permanent, with Leeds set to bring in an initial £5m.

After Kristensen, Leeds have also held talks over a move away or Jack Harrison, who could return to the MLS, whereas Pascal Struijk is wanted by Champions League outfit Feyenoord.

Leeds' next 5 Championship fixtures Date Portsmouth vs Leeds March 9 Leeds vs Millwall March 12 QPR vs Leeds March 15 Leeds vs Swansea March 29 Luton vs Leeds April 5

One player who has been linked with Leeds in recent years is Bright Osayi-Samuel, formerly of Queens Park Rangers. The Nigeria international has been with Fenerbahce since 2021, but talks were held with Leeds over a deal to bring him back to England in 2023. Now, a fresh update has emerged.