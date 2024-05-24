Leeds United are ready to splash out £20m on a £15,000-a-week playmaker who has been compared to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, according to a new update.

Leeds playoff final & transfer news

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent season under Daniel Farke, but ultimately, whether it is a success or not depends on what happens in the Championship playoff final this weekend. Leeds take on Southampton at Wembley in what remains one of the biggest matches in world football, with a return to the Premier League within touching distance.

The difference that being in the top flight can make for Leeds is impossible to downplay, especially when it comes to the calibre of players they are able to attract to Elland Road and the money available to Farke this summer.

Numerous individuals have been linked with joining the Whites in the summer transfer window, with Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove an audacious target who made 30 appearances in Serie A this season. Ryan Sessegnon has also emerged as an exciting option, with the Englishman's career admittedly stalling at Tottenham, but at 24, still possessing plenty of long-term potential.

Leeds are thought to have enquired about the availability of Borussia Dortmund wing-back Marius Wolf, too, seeing him as a player who could thrive alongside Wilfried Gnonto down the right flank.

Leeds want £20m ace who is "like Odegaard"

According to a fresh report from Give Me Sport, Leeds are keen on signing Manchester City youngster James McAtee for £20m this summer, with their weekend opponents Southampton also in the race to snap him up. It is claimed that both clubs may only look to strike a deal "if they succeed in coming out on top in the Championship playoff final at Wembley this weekend", which highlights the importance of victory on Sunday.

The Whites are said to be "huge admirers" of the 21-year-old, and have "put plans in place to offer a permanent route out of parent club Manchester City".

McAtee is such a talented young footballer, but with City having so many world-class attacking midfield players in their ranks, from Phil Foden to Bernardo Silva, it is hard to see how he is ever going to make the grade at the Etihad. The £15,000-a-week ace has shone on loan at Sheffield United, scoring 14 goals in 75 appearances, but he could feel that now is the right time to join another club on a permanent basis.

Leeds could be perfect for him in that respect, offering him regular playing time, and he could be a brilliant asset, adding depth and quality in the attacking third. The young playmaker can play centrally and on the right-hand side, and former striker Carl Asaba has even compared him to Arsenal star Odegaard.

"He’s like Odegaard. You play him in midfield so he’s defending for you, he’s another body for them to try and navigate away from but he likes the ball 30 yards out because he can go past you like you’re not there."

That is high praise, considering Odegaard is one of the best players in the Premier League currently, and Leeds should do all they can to sign McAtee permanently. Beating Saints this weekend is the first important hurdle to clear, though.