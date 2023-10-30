An update has emerged on Leeds United and their search to find a long-term successor to former sporting director Victor Orta at Elland Road.

Leeds' interest in Stuart Webber

The Sun have reported that the club are keen on a deal to sign Norwich City chief Stuart Webber, who is on his way out of the Championship side.

It was claimed that he could leave Carrow Road within the next fortnight but Norfolk media have confirmed that the 39-year-old will remain in post until the end of November, when Ben Knapper is due to replace him.

This suggests that the 49ers could swoop for him well ahead of January, if he leaves before December, although The Sun's article does mention that Scottish giants Rangers are also interested in his services.

Nick Hammond was appointed on a short-term deal to assist with the summer transfer window as the Whites swooped to make a number of signings to the first-team squad.

Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Karl Darlow, Jaidon Anthony, Sam Byram, Ilia Gruev, and Ethan Ampadu all arrived either on loan or permanently.

However, they now appear to be looking at Webber as the long-term replacement for Orta but the 49ers are in danger of finding the next version of the Spanish chief, who was relieved of his duties earlier this year.

Orta's most-expensive Leeds signings

The now-Sevilla sporting director did not enjoy the best of success when splashing the cash to secure big signings in an attempt to push the club forward.

Orta's most-expensive Leeds signings Player Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Brenden Aaronson £28.6m Rodrigo £26.1m Dan James £25.4m Georginio Rutter £24.4m Luis Sinisterra £21.8m

As you can see from the table above, Orta's biggest additions during his time at Elland Road were not resounding successes on the pitch for the Whites.

Aaronson is currently valued at £15.7m by Transfermarkt and is on loan at Union Berlin, Rodrigo left to join Al-Rayyan for £3m upon relegation, and James is valued at £10.4m.

Sinisterra is also now worth £17.4m and is out on loan with Bournemouth in the Premier League, whilst Rutter is valued at £15.7m. Although, the latter has at least made himself a star this season with two goals and 14 'big chances' created in 12 league starts.

Webber's most-expensive Norwich signings

The 49ers could appoint another sporting director with a poor track record when it comes to making expensive signings, relative to the respective club.

Webber's most-expensive Norwich signings Player Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Christos Tzolis £9.6m Milot Rashica £9.6m Gabriel Sara £9.1m Josh Sargent £8.3m Ben Gibson £8m

The majority of these additions have turned out to be poor pieces of business from the Canaries chief, whose record with big-money moves appears to put him on a par with Orta.

Tzolis is currently in the second tier of German football on loan with Fortuna Düsseldorf and is valued by Transfermarkt at £4.4m and Rashica joined Besiktas for £4.5m earlier this year, whilst Gibson is valued at £1.7m.

Sara has, however, proven to be a successful signing as the Brazilian maestro has seen his market value soar to £13.9m in his 18 months or so with the club.

This suggests that Webber, who was dubbed "interesting" by reporter Connor Southwell, has let his side down more often than not with his biggest forays into the transfer market, like Orta did for Leeds.

Therefore, the 49ers are in danger of landing the next version of the Spanish chief, who appeared to waste too much money at Premier League level, as they eye up the Norwich man.