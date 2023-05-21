Leeds United have found themselves in an incredibly unstable situation in the Premier League after suffering a defeat to West Ham United this afternoon and Sam Allardyce will be feeling the pressure ahead of the final day of the season.

The Whites will see out their must-win final fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in front of the home support next weekend and an improved performance must be put on if the west Yorkshire club have any hope of staying in the top flight next season.

On their visit to east London today, Leeds failed to dominate possession (41%), had fewer shots on goal (12 v 19) and created fewer big chances (0 v 4), which ultimately cost them all three points.

A glimmer of hope was delivered when Rodrigo found the back of the net in the 17th minute, but what looked like a team fighting for survival quickly deteriorated when Declan Rice equalised less than 15 minutes later.

Things didn't get better for Allardyce's side when the final 45 minutes commenced, with Leeds allowing the Hammers to dominate which led to further goals from Jarrad Bowen and Manuel Lanzini making it a 3-1 defeat at the final whistle.

Weston McKennie once again looked rather abject in the middle of the park and even he did assist Rodrigo's goal, the £75k-per-week loanee failed to do the job he was tasked with in midfield alongside Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw when it mattered most.

How did Weston McKennie get on vs West Ham?

It is no secret that the Juventus midfielder has not been a hit with the supporters since his arrival in January, but McKennie has done himself no favours with uninspiring performances following one after the other at a time when Leeds need to be at their best.

Over his 84-minute performance, the 24-year-old flop was dubbed "poor" by journalist Beren Cross in a dismal performance that ultimately saw the midfield lightweight lose 75% of his defensive battles as he was dribbled past once and failed to complete a single tackle.

The American also struggled in possession having failed to complete a dribble while his 24 passes were unsurprising when you consider he also lost possession of the ball ten times.

It has been reported that Leeds have no intention of triggering their £30m option to buy on McKennie this summer and it would be one of the best decisions the club could make given his clear lack of effort and fight to help the club secure a positive future in the Premier League.

In fact, with Mark Roca now available for selection again after making a 16-minute cameo this afternoon, Allardyce could make a bold midfield decision by binning McKennie for the last game of the season and instead relying on Forshaw and Roca to hold together the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, dropping McKennie to the bench would be a move that could well keep them in the division next weekend.