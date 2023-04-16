Leeds United have reportedly held talks with the representatives of Morocco international Abde Ezzalzouli.

What’s the latest Leeds transfer news on Ezzalzouli?

The Whites are currently involved in another tight relegation battle in the Premier League and are preparing for a meeting with Liverpool on Monday evening.

Javi Gracia’s side are looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out, but it looks as if sporting director Victor Orta is already making a head start when it comes to potential summer additions.

Ezzalzouli is the latest player to be linked with a move to Elland Road, with the 21-year-old currently on loan at Osasuna from parent club Barcelona.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spanish outlet Sport in the last 48 hours regarding Leeds and Ezzalzouli. They said that the Whites appear to be moving seriously when it comes to signing the player as they have held a meeting with Ezzalzouli’s agent, Javier Garrido, over a possible transfer.

The report adds how Leeds are currently focusing on remaining in the Premier League before making an offer, showing how the club’s top-flight status could be crucial to any deal.

Who is Ezzalzouli?

As mentioned, Ezzalzouli is a Barcelona player currently plying his trade out on loan with Osasuna. The 21-year-old can play on either wing and is valued at a career-high €8m by Transfermarkt, with his deal at the Nou Camp running until 2026.

The Morocco international made three appearances at last year's World Cup in Qatar and has turned out on 26 occasions for Osasuna this season, 21 of which have come in La Liga. Ezzalzouli has contributed to seven goals during his loan spell, with the player once labelled as "spectacular" by Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

This isn't the only Barcelona winger Leeds have their eye on this summer, though, with links to Ilias Akhomach emerging in recent months. However, Ezzalzouli has more senior experience than Akhomach and is three years older, so could represent an immediate first-team option at Elland Road, with Akhomach potentially viewed as a development signing.