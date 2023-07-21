Highlights Leeds United have made an offer for Altay Bayindir, signaling their intent to find a long-term replacement for Illan Meslier.

Bayindir is a talented goalkeeper who has impressed at Fenerbahce and has also made his mark at international level for Turkey.

The 25-year-old's release clause is relatively low, making him an attractive option for Leeds as they aim for promotion and a bright future in the Premier League.

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, as they look to bring in a potential long-term replacement for Illan Meslier.

Who is Altay Bayindir?

The 25-year-old has matured into a strong 'keeper for his current side in recent years, having arrived at the club as a youngster back in 2019. Last season, he started 26 matches in the Turkish Super Lig, as well as starting eight times in the Europa League, proving to be a key man.

Bayindir has also made his mark at international level, winning five caps for Turkey to date, and given his age, it would be a surprise if that tally didn't increase as the years pass. Back in March, he signed a new deal with Fenerbahce lasting until 2027, suggesting that the club want to retain his services moving forward.

As Leeds get ready for life back in the Championship in 2023/24, there is a chance that they could be looking to bring in a replacement for Meslier, should their current No.1 look for a move away during the current transfer window. Joel Robles has also moved on, further showing why reinforcements are needed.

That's where Bayindir comes into play, with the Whites seemingly looking at him as a potential option to snap up before the new season gets underway.

Could Leeds sign Altay Bayindir?

According to Marca on Twitter [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds have tabled a £4.3m bid for Bayindir, although Fenerbahce are demanding £6m for his services, which would trigger his release clause:

"Leeds United made an official offer of €5m to Fenerbahce for 25-year-old goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Fenerbahce requests the player's €7m release clause to be paid."

Bayindir could be such a strong replacement for Meslier at Leeds this summer, coming in as an eye-catching addition, considering he is an international 'keeper who would be willing to drop down a level and play in the second tier of English football.

The Whites will need a formidable presence between the sticks if they are to be one of the Championship promotion favourites in 2023/24, with that area of the pitch so priceless. The Fenerbahce ace could be that man for Daniel Farke, already having plenty of experience under his belt and tasting Turkish Cup glory last season.

At 25, Bayindir would also be considered a long-term signing who could develop further in the coming years, rather than a quick fix who can do a job in the latter part of his career. The ideal scenario would see him join Leeds in the coming weeks, help inspire them to a fast return to the Premier League, then be their undisputed No.1 for the foreseeable future in the top flight.

The fact that his release clause is relatively low does act as a boost to the Whites, assuming they are willing to raise their bid, so it is a transfer where the positives comfortably outweigh the negatives, given the impact he could potentially make at Elland Road, having once been dubbed "one of the most interesting U-23 goalkeepers in Europe" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.