Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan this summer, according to a fresh update.

How good is Man United youngster Diallo?

The £28,000-a-week attacker is an exciting prospect at Old Trafford, with a potentially strong career ahead of him, wherever he eventually ends up.

Diallo spent last season on loan at Sunderland and his performances caught the eye, with 14 goals and three assists coming his way in the Championship, and it could be that another temporary move comes his way in 2023/24, in order for him to continue his development.

The 20-year-old could be a future regular at Old Trafford, depending on how much he kicks on in the coming years, and any Championship club would surely be happy to have him.

With Leeds preparing for life back in the second tier, following their relegation from the Premier League last month, it looks as though Diallo has emerged as a summer target for new owners the 49ers Enterprises.

Are Leeds keen on signing Diallo this summer?

According to The Mirror, the Whites are "on the trail" of Diallo ahead of a potential loan move this summer, seeing him as an ideal replacement for the likes of Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, both of whom could move on before the start of next season.

It is stated that United manager Erik ten Hag "plans to take him on the club’s summer tour to the USA", but it could be that he doesn't yet see him as a key part of his plans, therefore paving the way for a short-term exit.

Diallo could be such an exciting signing for Leeds, with his displays for Sunderland last term showing exactly what he is capable of, being hailed as "incredible" by Black Cats hero Luke O'Nien. He has the unpredictability, trickery and end product to immediately make the Whites a potent force in the Championship, and he would help fill the possible void left by Harrison and Gnonto.

Granted, it seems highly unlikely that the Ivorian will be at Elland Road for more than a season, but Leeds needs a quickfire return to the Premier League and the United starlet could be the man who helps inspire them back into the top flight.

Diallo already has three caps and one goal to his name for the Ivory Coast, despite his tender years, while six goals and four assists in just five appearances for United's Under-21s further highlight what a talent he is.