Leeds United are interested in signing former Thorp Arch youngster Charlie Taylor in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

When was Charlie Taylor at Leeds?

The Whites are looking to turn their fortunes around after the disappointment of being relegated from the Premier League back in May, with the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager hopefully a positive step in the right direction, in thay respect.

The new boss also needs to be backed in the transfer market for their improvements to continue, though - hopefully, 49ers Enterprises' takeover of the club will be completed in the near future, generating more money - with additions required all over the pitch.

One player who could be a contender to come in is Taylor, who spent many years at Elland Road early on in his career, firstly in the youth team and then making the grade in the senior setup. The 29-year-old made 104 appearances for Leeds in total, scoring three goals and registering 13 assists in that time, before joining Burnley in 2017.

Taylor remains with the Clarets currently, but with his current contract at Turf Moor expiring next year, they may feel that now is the best time to sell him, instead of losing him for free in 2024.

With Junior Firpo moving on after a really poor spell as a Whites player, a new left-back will be required, and it looks as though the former Leeds man is a candidate to come in.

Are Leeds signing Charlie Taylor?

According to The Athletic's Hay, the Whites could look to bring Taylor back to the club this summer, as he provided a fresh update on potential transfer targets in that area of the pitch:

"Defensively, Leeds require a left-back having decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo. They have been repeatedly linked with Ryan Manning, who is on a free transfer after parting company with Swansea City, and they are pondering bidding for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor, the defender who came through the academy at Elland Road."

Taylor could be a really shrewd investment by Leeds this summer, with the Englishman knowing the club inside out, and therefore unlikely to take time to settle in as Farke's first signing.

At 29, he is now an experienced head who has become accustomed to life in the Championship, appearing 126 times in the competition down the years, and he could bring a mix of defensive stability and attacking nous, with the latter highlighted by his aforementioned assist tally for Leeds.

He also impressed Burnley manager Vincent Kompany in a centre-back role last season, with his boss saying: "If he has never played there, I can’t say why. But he looked like a centre half. I have been in the position for a few years of my life, and I saw a centre half.”

That level of versatility could be an added bonus for Farke moving forward, giving him more options in his squad, so it is a move that makes a lot of sense, especially as the Clarets could be willing to sell for a cut-price amount, given Taylor's contract situation.