Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is the favourite to become Leeds United's new boss this summer with talks over terms now being discussed, according to a new update.

Who is in contention for Leeds job?

It was a dramatic season at Elland Road, as the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League after three years back in the top flight. Jesse Marsch's time as manager came to an end, following a disappointing run of results, while both Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce also came and went, failing to stave off the threat of relegation to the Championship.

Since the latter's departure at the end of the campaign, the search has been on to find the perfect summer appointment, with a host of names thrown into the mix.

The likes of Farke, Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker have all been linked with taking charge at Leeds, and a fresh claim suggests that one of those individuals is the front-runner to come in under the 49ers Enterprises.

Who is on Whites shortlist currently?

According to The Daily Mail, Farke looks the most likely candidate to become the Whites next manager, jumping ahead of Vieira and Parker in the pecking order, with talks open over Elland Road terms after a meeting on Friday.

"Daniel Farke has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Leeds United following a meeting on Friday. "The 46-year-old, who won the Championship twice with Norwich City, had been on a shortlist with Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira. Mail Sport understands the club's hierarchy opened talks over terms with Farke on Friday afternoon after he became their favoured choice. "Leeds want a manager with experience of both the Premier League and Championship as they look to bounce back into the top flight at the first time of asking."

Farke could be an excellent appointment by Leeds this summer, having proven himself in the Championship during a successful period at Norwich, twice earning promotion by virtue of being champions.

The German has been hailed as "world-class" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, which says a lot about his quality as a boss, and he looks like a more reliable option than some of those linked with the job, in terms of experience and pedigree.

It is essential that Leeds get back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, rather than languishing in the Championship for a number of years, and in Farke, the Whites would have someone who is an expert at getting out of the division.