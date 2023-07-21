Highlights Leeds United target Edouard Michut is open to the idea of joining the club, as it would suit his style of play and offer him more opportunities on the ball.

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut is "open-minded" about the idea of joining Leeds United this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Who is Leeds target Edouard Michut?

The 20-year-old is currently plying his trade at PSG, but it is difficult to force his way into the club's plans, considering some of the world-class talent on show there.

Last season, Michut was loaned out to Sunderland in order to earn some priceless playing time, and he did well there in general, making 25 appearances in the Championship and proving to be a key midfield presence at times.

The youngster is now back at PSG after ending his loan spell in the north-east, but it looks as though his long-term future lies elsewhere. He is contracted to the Ligue 1 giants until the summer of 2025, but they could feel that now is the right time to cash in on him, rather than lose him for a cheaper amount further down the line.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Michut during the current transfer window, as they prepare for life back in the Championship, and it looks as though they still have a chance of acquiring his signature in the coming weeks.

Could Leeds sign Edouard Michut?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones provided an update on Leeds' quest to sign Michut this summer, saying they are still in the conversation to snap him up:

"Michut would offer something a bit different to Leeds and he is open-minded about the move as it could fit his style of play.

"He could have stayed at Sunderland but he wasn’t getting on the ball enough and at Leeds, a side we have to expect will dominate games, would give him more opportunity to get on the ball and make things happen.

"He has a nice bit of creation about him and what he lacks in experience he makes up for in technical quality. I think he would be a really good addition to the squad as they are going to need various tools for different types of games and, in the middle, it does seem like they are light of someone who can bring what he can.

"Leeds do have limitations in terms of their spending in the Championship this season and this could be an astute addition."

Michut could be a great signing for Leeds, at a time when their midfield could do with reinforcements, having lost Adam Forshaw this summer, not to mention Weston McKennie returning to Juventus and Tyler Adams potentially leaving, too.

The youngster has still managed to make eight appearances for PSG, which is no mean feat in such a star-studded team, while his experience of playing in the Championship last season can only stand him in good stead ahead of a possible move to Elland Road.

Michut averaged 1.6 tackles per game for Sunderland in the competition last season, highlighting his off-the-ball work, while journalist Michael Graham described him as "superb" upon signing for the Black Cats last summer, so Leeds should view him as a strong target.