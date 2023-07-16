Leeds United are believed to be interested in signing Nottingham Forest attacker Emmanuel Dennis this summer, according to a fresh transfer report.

Who is Emmanuel Dennis?

The Reds attacker is currently 25 years of age, but having joined his current club from Watford last summer, his first season at the City Ground proved to be disappointing. Dennis, primarily a centre-forward who can also play out wide, only managed to start six of Forest's 38 Premier League matches, also coming on as a substitute on 13 occasions, and just two goals came his way in the competition.

There is clearly lots of competition for places at the Midlands club currently, having signed so many players in recent transfer windows, and it could be that the Nigerian is deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

With Leeds looking to make some significant signings in the near future, allowing Daniel Farke to build a squad that can secure promotion straight back out of the Championship, it appears as though Dennis could be a target.

Could Leeds United sign Emmanuel Dennis?

According to Football Insider, Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises are keen on signing Dennis this summer, seeing him as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville:

"Leeds have identified Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, sources have told Footballer Insider. Both players are expected to leave before the end of the window following the Whites’ relegation to the Premier League season. As a result, Leeds are currently running background checks on Dennis before advancing with a transfer.

"Nottingham Forest will allow Emmanuel Dennis to leave the club this summer amid interest from the Whites, sources have told Football Insider.

"Dennis had tough campaign last season and Forest are prepared to let him leave which Leeds are aware of. The Premier League side also has a bloated squad and are willing to sell Dennis in order to strengthen their own attack."

Dennis, who has lost all three matches against Leeds, may have flattered to deceive in a Forest shirt over the past 12 months, but he could be an excellent signing by Leeds, as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

He could find it far easier to make his mark in the second tier, however, he did hit double figures in the Premier League for Watford in 2021/22, so he could thrive being the main man in Leeds' attack, coming in as a key starter and acting as a strong replacement for Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford, both of whom could move on this summer.

The fact that Dennis has tasted Premier League and Bundesliga football down the years in the past can only be a good thing, in terms of experience and potentially firing in a weaker division, and the Whites would be signing an eight-cap international with one goal to his name for Nigeria.

Adept at shining both centrally and out wide, the Forest man has been described as "very talented", "fast" and someone with "good skill" by former Premier League title-winning Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, further highlighting the attributes that he could bring to Farke's side, making him one of the Championship's most dangerous attacking players.