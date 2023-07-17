Leeds United are on the verge of signing Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalists Nizaar Kinsella and Graham Smyth.

Who is Ethan Ampadu?

The 22-year-old is already a very experienced football at this early point in his career, having enjoyed various loan spells away from the Blues, including at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and most recently Spezia. Not only that, but he has won 43 caps for Wales, starting all three of his country's matches at the 2022 World Cup, prior to their group stage exit.

Ampadu has rarely managed to break into any manager's plans at Chelsea, however - he has only made 12 appearances overall - and with his current deal at Stamford Bridge expiring next year, this summer is their last opportunity to receive a fee for his signature, prior to him leaving for free in 2024.

With Leeds preparing for life back in the Championship and looking to make some important signings before their opening fixture at home to Cardiff City on August 6th, the Blues youngster looks like he could be an option to come in.

Could Leeds sign Ethan Ampadu?

According to The Evening Standard's Kinsella, Leeds are considering a making a move for Ampadu imminently, and appear to be the only club currently in the race to sign him:

"Chelsea are weighing up an offer from Leeds United for Ethan Ampadu. The 22-year-old has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, but could now stay behind to wrap up a move.

Smyth then followed that with his own update: "Leeds United in advanced talks with Chelsea for Ethan Ampadu, as reported by Nizaar Kinsella. Permanent deal. Likely to be first senior signing of the summer."

This could be a really shrewd piece of business by Leeds if they can entice Ampadu to the club in the near future, with Chelsea seemingly willing to sell him at this point in his contract.

The Welshman has some great experience, including in the Bundesliga, and his proven pedigree at international level only adds to his all-round reputation as a footballer.

He has been hailed as "versatile" by Wales manager Robert Page, given his ability to play as either as centre-back or central midfielder - 24 appearances came in the former for Spezia in Serie A last season, with 13 in the latter - and at 22, he still has so much improving to do as a player.

Ampadu may not be the most spectacular footballer around, often doing a solid, understated job instead of making headlines with match-winning displays, but Leeds needs someone of this ilk moving forward - a player who can be reliable week in, week out and help them make a quick return to the Premier League.

Some Sheffield United fans described him as "unbelievable" during his spell on loan at Bramall Lane, which suggests Whites supporters could also love him if he makes the switch to Elland Road.