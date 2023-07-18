Leeds United are interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Graham Smyth.

How much does Leeds target Glen Kamara earn?

The 27-year-old, who currently earns £21,000 per week, has been an excellent servant for Rangers since arriving at Ibrox from Dundee in 2019. He has made 193 appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants, proving to be an influential performer in the middle of the park.

Kamara also has plenty of success to show for his four-year stay with the Gers, winning the league title under Steven Gerrard back in 2020/21, and also tasting Scottish Cup glory the following season. He has been named Finland's Footballer of the Year in the past too, having won 52 caps for his country.

The midfielder may still be contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2025, but it could be that he is looking for a new challenge before the 2023/24 season gets started, having possibly outgrown the club.

With Leeds preparing for life back in the Championship for the first time since 2019/20, it looks as though the Finn could potentially be on his way to Elland Road.

Could Leeds sign Kamara this summer?

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's Smyth, Kamara is seen as the next possible addition after the deal for Ethan Ampadu is completed:

"Leeds have high hopes of retaining central midfielder Tyler Adams this summer but need to bolster the middle of the pitch regardless.

"Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is another potential target they have been assessing in recent weeks. The 27-year-old Finnish international looks set to depart Ibrox this summer and has a number of interest clubs eyeing him."

Kamara could be a perfect summer addition for Leeds, coming in as a player with a huge amount of experience and both club and international level. Signing both him and Ampadu would immediately make the Whites look strong in midfield, enhancing their hopes of a quickfire return to the Premier League. Keeping hold of Adams would only help further, in that respect.

At 27, the Rangers hero is at a great age to come in and make a different from the off, having completed 89.4% of his passes in the Scottish Premiership last season, and also chipped in with 20 goal contributions (nine goals and 11 assists) down the years, despite his fairly defence-minded nature as a player.

Gerrard descibed Kamara as both a "class act" and "superb" during his time as Gers boss, with such praise from a high-profile and legendary figure in the game further outlining what a good footballer the Finland international is, and how he could aid Leeds' promotion push in 2023/24.

The lure of moving to England could be too great to turn down for Kamara, especially as he will be aware that he could even be preparing to play Premier League football this time next year, should the Whites excel under Daniel Farke from the off, and return to the top flight in no time at all.