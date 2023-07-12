Leeds United remain keen on signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

How many goals did Gustavo Hamer score in 2022/23?

The 26-year-old enjoyed a fantastic season for the Sky Blues on a personal level, and was his side's second-best player as per WhoScored, with influential forward Viktor Gyokeres also catching the eye.

Hamer was a fulcrum of the midfield, bringing an attacking spark in that area of the pitch, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in the Championship. He even scored in the playoff final defeat to Luton Town, highlighting his big-game pedigree in the process, and Coventry would have really struggled to replicate their performances without him around.

It could be that the Dutchman wants a new challenge heading into the 2023/24 season, however, eyeing a move to a bigger club and potentially earning more money at the same time. Leeds have emerged as a potential destination for the midfielder, as Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises look to conduct some eye-catching summer transfer business.

Hamer has been linked with a move to Elland Road a number of times recently and a fresh claim has now emerged, as the rumour continues to persist.

Do Leeds want to sign Gustavo Hamer?

Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast [via The Boot Room], Jones talked up the idea of Leeds making a move to sign Hamer ahead of Fulham during the current transfer window.

"I think it’s Leeds who are actively looking at him right now, and we would have the jump on them. I was told by someone at Leeds that that was genuine interest from them and they have been pursuing it, if that’s your main competition for someone like Hamer then there is a lot of sense in seeing if you can get something done."

It really does look as though Leeds see Hamer as a primary transfer target ahead of the new campaign, with their opening Championship clash at home to Cardiff City arriving three weeks on Sunday. He certainly has the ability to be a brilliant signing for the Whites, adding a spark in the middle of the park that was too often lacking last term.

One player who did impress in that area was Tyler Adams, but it looks increasingly as though he could depart this summer, with Aston Villa eyeing a move for him, stressing the need for midfield reinforcements.

Hamer has shown that he can shine in the Championship, having played such a big role in Coventry getting to within touching distance of promotion to the Premier League last time around, and his game could go up a further level if he is suddenly surrounded by superior player, as would likely be the case at Leeds, even if certain key men move on.

The former Netherlands Under-20, Under-18 and Under-15 international has been described as both "outstanding" and "absolutely incredible" by Coventry manager Mark Robins, who has made it very clear how highly he rates him as a player. If Farke sees him as someone who could slot perfectly into his system and be an immediate star player, bringing him in should be considered a no-brainer.