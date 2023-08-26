Leeds United have been linked with a move for Joseph Paintsil before the end of the transfer window, and it looks as though a move could still come to fruition.

Are Leeds keen on signing Joseph Paintsil?

The Whites have done some good summer business in recent months, as they look to make a quickfire return to the Premier League after last season's disappointment.

Joe Piroe is arguably the most exciting signing to date, arriving from Swansea City earlier this week, while the likes of Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu have also arrived to boost the defensive options at Daniel Farke's disposal, in goal and midfield respectively, although the latter can also play at centre-back.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Leeds this summer is Paintsil, who has been an impressive performer for Genk in recent times, proving to be one of their most effective attacking players. The 25-year-old has scored 32 goals and registered 25 assists in 143 appearances for the Belgian side, also winning nine caps at international level for Ghana.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Whites' pursuit of the £9,100-a-week-earning attacker this summer, with time beginning to run out before deadline day arrives next Friday.

What's the latest on Joseph Paintsil to Leeds?

According to Football Insider, Leeds signing Paintsil could still be on the cards, with a fresh claim suggesting new talks are planned after an opening offer was turned down and that the attacker is keen on moving to Yorkshire.

"Leeds United will hold new talks with Genk over a deal to sign forward Joseph Paintsil, sources have told Football Insider. The Championship side have had a bid rejected for the wide attacker, 25, after being convinced they would meet the Belgian club’s asking price.

"It is thought that Paintsil is keen to complete a move to Elland Road. He can play as either a left-sided winger or an attacking midfielder and scored 18 goals in 39 matches for Genk in all competitions last season. Paintsil’s current contract runs until 2026 after he signed an extension last summer."

Leeds are crying out for more options in attacking midfield and wide areas this summer, in order to strengthen their Championship promotion push, and Paintstil could be absolutely perfect, in that respect.

The Ghanaian has already registered two assists in the Jupiler Pro League this season, outlining the end product he possesses, and he has played as a forward and in a wide role in 2023/24 to date, showing that he could even lead the line with Piroe, in a strong-looking strike force.

This versatility is an invaluable asset to have, giving Farke more depth across a number of positions, so there are very few negatives when it comes to Leeds possibly signing Paintsil between now and the end of the current transfer window.

He has been hailed as "superb" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in the recent past, and considering he still only 25 years of age, there is no reason why he couldn't come in as a key player at Elland Road for the foreseeable future, hopefully playing Premier League football with them next season and beyond.