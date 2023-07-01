Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has called for Leeds United to name Lee Boywer as their new manager instead of Daniel Farke.

Is Daniel Farke joining Leeds?

The search for Sam Allardyce's successor is ongoing at Elland Road, with the next appointment absolutely vital, in terms of the Whites getting back into the Premier League as soon as possible.

After three years back in the top flight, it would now be hugely disheartening to see Leeds languish in the second tier for longer than one season, but bringing in the right manager is essential when it comes to making that happen.

Farke has emerged as the clear front-runner to become the new Whites boss in recently days, with various reports stating that a deal is seemingly close to being agreed.

What about Bowyer to Leeds?

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie instead called for Bowyer to come in, with his past history at Leeds making him a better option than Farke:

"They should hire a profile similar to Lee Bowyer. He played for the club, he has them in his heart and a manager like that is what they would need to get back into the Premier League. Give someone like Bowyer a chance, and the fans would love one of their own to come in and they would show the passion needed on matchdays. "Similar to Duncan Ferguson at Everton a couple years back, that helped them reignite the season. "It is a worrying situation for Leeds as I would not like to see them go back into oblivion again as they are a Premier League club."

There is some logic to the 63-year-old McAvennie's comments, in terms of Bowyer knowing the club inside out, but ultimately, it is still his ability as a manager that is most important.

The Englishman has generally done well in his post-playing career to date, doing a solid job with both Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City, he has also yet to win any silverware as a manager, and remains inexperienced at a high level.

On the flip side, Farke has twice guided Norwich City from the Championship to the Premier League, winning the title both times, so he is far more proven than Bowyer, at a time when Leeds cannot afford to be taking risks with their appointment.

The former Whites midfielder could be a good choice further down the line, but for now, it is only right that Farke is the favourite to take charge.