Leeds United are believed to be closing in on the appointment of Lee Dykes as the club's new sporting director, coming in as Victor Orta's replacement as Elland Road.

Who is Lee Dykes?

The 38-year-old has become a highly thought of figure in his line of work across football, excelling as Brentford's technical director since arriving at the club four years ago.

Dykes has helped the Bees become an established Premier League side, playing a key role in transfers and generally helping the west Londoners become arguably one of the best-run clubs in the country, namely behind a "moneyball" style of recruitment.

He was previously at Bury in a similar role, helping them earn promotion from League Two, showing that he has been a force in his job since his early 30s.

With Leeds looking for a new sporting director, following the relatively recent departure of Victor Orta, the search is on to nail his successor and aid the Whites moving forward, as they plan for life back in the Championship. Now, a key update has emerged regarding Dykes' future, suggesting that a move to Elland Road could be imminent.

Are Leeds closing in on Lee Dykes appointment?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are now close to making Dykes their new sporting director, in what represents a major off-field development:

"Brentford technical director Lee Dykes is in advanced talks about becoming the Leeds United sporting director, sources have told Football Insider. The Yorkshire giants recently appointed Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.

"But they are in the market for a permanent sporting director following the departure in April of Victor Orta, which was first revealed by Football Insider.

"Negotiations are progressing well over a deal with Dykes, 38, who is highly regarded having worked in all four of the English league’s professional divisions.

"Leeds have also held talks with Stuart Webber, who departed Norwich City last month and is currently on gardening leave."

This is a hugely encouraging update regarding Leeds' quest to bring in a new sporting director, with Dykes someone who is clearly highly-rated and who has had a positive impact during a promotion to the top flight.

Daniel Farke will want to bring in someone who believes he can dovetail with to perfection when it comes to the day-to-day running of things, in particular potential signings to bring in and generally help the Whites secure a quickfire return to the Premier League.

At just 38, Dykes would be a long-term appointment who brings with him fresh, modern ideas, and the work he has done at Brentford speaks for itself. He has been assistant manager and Head of First Team Recruitment at Carlisle United in the past, further outlining the experience he has in football, in different roles, and there seem to be few negatives surrounding his arrival.

This summer is so important for Leeds, ensuring they go into the 2023/24 in the best possible place ahead of their Championship promotion push, so nailing Dykes' signature sooner rather than later will surely only aid them in that respect, ahead of what is hopefully a memorable campaign at Elland Road.