Leeds United transfer chiefs Nick Hammond and Gretar Steinsson are targeting Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips this summer, according to journalist Beren Cross.

How old is Nat Phillips?

The 26-year-old has almost become something of a cult hero at Anfield, following an impressive spell during the back-end of the 2020/21 season, when he filled in after a host of injuries to key men and helped the Reds finish third in the Premier League. It led to him being known as the 'Bolton Baresi', in relation to AC Milan's legendary hero Franco Baresi.

On the whole, though, Phillips has had to settle for being nothing more than a fringe player, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ahead of him in the centre-back pecking order. Last season, for example, he only played 66 minutes of action, starting once and coming on as a substitute on another occasion.

The Englishman is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2025, but given his lack of playing time, it would be a surprise if he was still at the club beyond the end of the current transfer window.

Could Leeds sign Nat Phillips?

According to Leeds Live's Cross, Phillips is still on Leeds radar ahead of a summer move for the Liverpool man, although he isn't the only target:

"Centre-backs, left-backs, central midfielders, advanced playmakers and centre forwards would be wise bases to target between now and September 1.

"The former are, LeedsLive understands, currently being targeted with the most vigour by Gretar Steinsson and Nick Hammond. Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis remain under consideration as two of the options in central defence they like."

Phillips may have ultimately struggled to make the grade at Liverpool, in terms of becoming a genuine key man for an extended period of time, but he could be an excellent signing by Leeds, as they look to return to the Premier League from the Championship as quickly as possible.

Jurgen Klopp once lauded the defender as "absolutely insane" when hailing his performances, which says a lot about the quality he possesses, and he could be a dominant force for the Whites, at a time when they could really do with a leader at the heart of their defence.

Phillips averaged 4.5 aerial duel wins per game across two EFL Cup appearances last season, showing what a monster he is in the air, but he is also arguably underrated on the ball because of his physical stature, having enjoyed an 86.6% pass completion in the Premier League in 2022/23.

At 26, the Liverpool centre-back is at a good age, with his peak years potentially still to come, so he could be a key figure at the back for Leeds for the next four or five years, coming straight in as one of the first name on the team sheet and immediately making the Whites more resolute at the back.

Phillips aforementioned cult status means he could also be a popular player with the supporter, always giving his all and proving to be an excellent team player.