Leeds United are continuing their search for a new striker in the summer transfer window and another option has now been added to the list.

Do Leeds want to sign a striker?

The Whites have made a fairly forgettable start to life back in the Championship, having failed to win either of their first two matches. They started the season with a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City earlier this month, while on Saturday afternoon, they were beaten 1-0 away to Birmingham City.

It has been a sobering opening to the campaign and one that has highlighted the need for new signings to arrive in the current transfer window.

Improvements are needed in various areas of the pitch, but it is in attack where Leeds arguably look particularly light, with Rodrigo moving on earlier in the summer and doubts surrounding the long-term worth of Patrick Bamford, as he continues to struggle with injury problems.

Wilfried Gnonto is also refusing to play as he pushes for a move away from Elland Road with Everton keen on his services, further highlighting how important it is that reinforcements come in. It looks as if the Whites, and by extension new owners the 49ers Enterprises, are acting on it, however, following a new update.

Will Everton sign Tom Cannon?

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds have "been keeping an eye on developments" regarding Cannon's future, but they aren't alone in showing an interest in the Irishman.

Fellow Championship clubs Sunderland and Stoke City are also believed to be in the mix, showing that it won't be easy to bring him in, with £8m potentially enough to snap him up this summer.

Cannon could be a shrewd signing by Leeds this summer, coming in as a young player with a bright future in the game, being hailed as "outstanding" by Liam Rosenior earlier this year. Last season, the 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at Preston, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances, so he has proven that he can cope in the Championship.

Granted, he may not necessarily come in as a guaranteed starter for the Whites, given his age, but squad depth is important moving forward, allowing Daniel Farke to rotate effectively and keep all of his attacking options fresh as the season goes on.

Should Cannon come in and hit the ground running though, finding the net regularly, there is no reason why he shouldn't be trusted to lead the line, considering he has proven himself at the same level recently.

The youngster has also scored once in as many caps for the Republic of Ireland's Under-21s, suggesting he could eventually make the step up to the senior side at international level, and while £8m is a lot of money for someone still fairly unproven, he could be worth taking a punt on.

Either way, a new striker could do with arriving between now and the end of the month, or Leeds will risk being weak in a huge area of the pitch until at least the January transfer window.