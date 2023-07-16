Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could potentially stay put at the club beyond this summer, according to a promising update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Could Tyler Adams leave Leeds?

The 24-year-old was one of the few positives to take from last season at Elland Road, following the Whites' disappointing relegation from the Premier League. He arrived from RB Salzburg as an exciting signing and he made an immediate impression, adding bite and quality to Leeds' midfield.

Adams started 24 league games in total, averaging 3.7 tackles per game, and he also appeared four times for the USA at the 2022 World Cup, completing 90.2% of his passes at the tournament.

An injury to the American towards the end of the season came at a terrible time - his last appearance came at home to Brighton back in March - and it was no surprise to see the Whites' form suffer badly without him around, and they were consigned to the Championship in the process.

Unsurprisingly, various exit rumours have emerged when it comes to Adams' future, with Aston Villa one of the clubs thought to be eyeing a summer move for him, but an encouraging update has now emerged regarding his situation at Leeds.

Could Leeds keep hold of Tyler Adams?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Adams is one of the players who could yet remain at Elland Road this summer, even though there is clear interest in him:

"Compared to others, Tyler Adams was definitely more open to the Leeds project and the challenge of trying to get them back into the Premier League first time. But there is, of course, interest and uncertainty over his future. I think that Leeds are fighting to retain him. He is recovering from injury as well, which is probably why it's been a bit more of a delayed clarity over his future."

The idea of Adams staying put at Leeds next season is arguably bigger than any new signings that comes in, considering he has been hailed as "exceptionally bright" by England legend Gary Lineker in the recent past.

His vast influence was highlighted by how much he was missed during the back-end of last season, and it could certainly be argued that the Whites could have remained in the Premier League if he has avoided injury completely.

In truth, it would be hard to begrudge Adams a move away from Leeds this summer, should he feel he is too good to be playing Championship football, but if he stayed, it would immediately enhance his legend with the Whites, making him even more of a popular figure among the fanbase.

Daniel Farke will certainly be desperate for him to stay put, no doubt being aware of what a force he could be in the Championship next season, and if that did happen, the Whites would surely be one of the front-runners in the automatic promotion race.

There is still so much more to come from Adams in his career, so to lose him this early in his time at Leeds would be a crushing blow, but one that has admittedly been down to their own shortcomings as a team.