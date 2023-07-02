Leeds United are believed to have made contact with impressive Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres over a summer move to the club.

Have Leeds been linked with Gyokeres move?

The £3,462-a-week attacker enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season for the Sky Blues, proving to be their star man as they went all the way to the Championship playoff final, which they eventually lost on penalties to Luton Town in May.

Gyokeres scored 21 league goals in total for Coventry, which was only beaten by Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (28), and he was one of the standout performers in the division, being nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award.

His displays have certainly caught the attention of a number of clubs and Leeds have been linked with a move for him this summer, as they look to bring in a top-quality striker to aid their promotion push in 2023/24.

Are Leeds still keen on signing Gyokeres?

According to O Jogo [via MOT Leeds News], Leeds have made contact with Gyokeres over a summer move to the club, although he would preferably move away from the Championship instead.

It is stated that the Swede is close to completing a £17m move to Sporting CP, acting as a blow to the Whites, so it could be difficult to get a deal over the line.

This is clearly a blow for Leeds, considering Gyokeres is someone who could be absolutely perfect ahead of the next season, especially as he has proven how much he can shine in the Championship. Tony Mowbray has even compared him to Erling Haaland, describing him as "powerful" and "really confident".

With Patrick Bamford not looking like the force he once was, following constant injury problems, and Rodrigo surely moving on in the summer transfer window, the Coventry star could have been the ideal man to lead the line for years to come.

The lure of joining Sporting may well be too great to turn down, however, affording him the opportunity to play in Europe, and it would now be a big surprise if he opted to stay put in the second tier of English football and join Leeds instead.

The key now is for the Whites to identify a strong alternative to Gyokeres - an individual to come in and thrive from the off, providing a constant stream of end product in the final third and ensuring Leeds make their return to the Premier League in no time at all.