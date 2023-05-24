Leeds United are eyeing up a move for former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, providing they manage to avoid relegation, according to Phil Hay.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are on the cusp of relegation from the Premier League after another disappointing display and result over the weekend. Sam Allardyce’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat against West Ham on Sunday, with Leeds heading into the final weekend in 19th place and just a 3% chance of survival.

However, there is still a chance, although Leeds are already planning for what appears to be an extremely busy summer at Elland Road, with the 49ers Enterprises’ discussions over taking majority control from Andrea Radrizzani gathering pace in recent weeks, even in the event of relegation.

One of their first tasks will be to find a new manager and sporting director, with Brendan Rodgers named as a possible target if the Whites drop down a division by Hay, who was writing an in-depth Leeds story for The Athletic. However, Hay also said this about Potter, who also appears to be on the radar.

“If Leeds were to stay up, they would like to try to engage someone such as Graham Potter, who did well in three Premier League seasons at Brighton but lasted just seven months of this one after joining Chelsea last September.”

Is Graham Potter still out of work?

Potter is in fact still out of work after leaving Stamford Bridge back in April. The 48-year-old has been linked with a number of jobs since, though, including French side Nice and Leeds’ relegation rivals, Leicester City.

The Englishman likes to play a 3-4-2-1 system and worked wonders at the Amex, where he was called a 'superb manager' by journalist Melissa Reddy, so may not be out of work heading into the 2023/24 season. He averaged 1.28 points per game in 134 games with the Seagulls, and prior to that, 1.45 points per game with Swansea in the Championship.

Things didn’t work out at Chelsea, however, he has averaged over three years in charge of each managerial position he has held, so if Leeds somehow secure their Premier League status on the final day for a second successive season, Potter could be the man to turn things around in Yorkshire.