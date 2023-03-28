Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres?

Gyokeres has enjoyed the best season of his career in front of goal this season, resulting in teammate Maxime Biamou hailing him as "unplayable" earlier in the campaign. The 24-year-old has scored 18 times in 38 Championship appearances, surpassing his tally of 17 in 45 last season. The Sweden international has also registered eight assists for the Sky Blues, the same as his previous best back in 2017 for former side IF Brommapojkarna.

As a result, the Whites have continued to be linked with a move for the forward in recent months following Javi Gracia's arrival, with those at Elland Road believing he could be a key addition to the side. Speculation only increased when Leeds scout Alex Davies was in the stands for Preston North End vs Coventry last month, and it looks as if an exit could be on the cards.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared a transfer update regarding Gyokeres in the last 48 hours, where Leeds, and by extension likely new owners the 49ers Enterprises, were given a boost.

He said that the door has opened for the Whites over a deal, with Coventry ‘resigned’ to losing the £20m-valued Gyokeres this summer if they can’t seal an unlikely promotion to the Premier League. O’Rourke added that Leeds and relegation rivals Everton are ‘continuing to monitor the Sweden international’s situation after considering a move in January’.

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Leeds?

Without Rodrigo enjoying his best season in front of goal in Yorkshire, Leeds’ numbers in front of goal wouldn’t make for pretty reading. The Spaniard has scored 13 goals in all competitions, nine more than any of his Elland Road teammates. Patrick Bamford is one of five payers with four goals to his name, however, the club’s number nine has missed large parts of the season through injury.

Therefore, you can see why the Whites are seemingly on the hunt for a new striker this summer, where they will hopefully be preparing for another season in the Premier League. Gyokeres has impressed in successive seasons in the second tier so appears to be ready to make the step up to the top flight, where he would also provide an option out wide as well as in a central role.

It could be one to keep an eye on, especially following this update, and a fee could be relatively cheap with Gyokeres out of contract in just over 12 months’ time.