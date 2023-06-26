Leeds United are "willing to listen to offers" for goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Is Meslier likely to leave Leeds?

The Frenchman has been an impressive servant for the Whites since joining from Lorient in 2020 - he previously spent a season on loan at the club - emerging as an exciting young 'keeper with a bright future ahead of him.

Meslier was unable to prevent Leeds from going down to the Championship last month, however, and his form left a lot to be desired during a key point in the campaign. The £30,000-a-week Frenchman has a deal at Elland Road that runs until the summer of 2026, but it seems increasingly likely that he will move on the pastures new before the new season gets underway.

A fresh update certainly suggests that that is the case, with Meslier seemingly closer than ever to heading out of the Leeds exit door this summer, with the club under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises.

What's the latest on Meslier future?

According to Football Insider, the Whites are "willing to listen to offers" for Meslier in the coming weeks, with the 23-year-old told by those at Elland Road that he is "free to leave", should his valuation be met.

The report goes on to add that "Leeds had previously hoped to secure a £40million-plus fee for Meslier, but his poor form in the final months of the 2022/23 season means that a bid of £30million could now seal a deal."

In truth, it would be a big surprise if Meslier was still a Leeds player come the opening game of the season at home to Cardiff City in August, with a move away now looking on the cards.

Ideally, the Whites would keep hold of him, given his long-term potential - Jack Harrison has hailed him as "talented" and "fantastic" - but it is understandable why he wouldn't want to be playing Championship football next season, with Leeds also looking to bring in some funds.

For that reason, Leeds should cash in on Meslier, with his current contract situation putting them in a strong bargaining position, allowing what should be a hefty amount of money to go toward new signings.

While the Frenchman's form was undoubtedly poor at times in 2022/23, it will still be a blow to lose one of the most gifted young players at the club, but the hope appears to be that the sale can end up benefiting the Whites in the long term.