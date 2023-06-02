An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to replace Sam Allardyce following their relegation down to the Championship.

What's the latest on Rob Edwards to Leeds?

According to The Sun, the Whites are eyeing up Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, alongside Lorient's Regis Le Bris, as a possible candidate for the job in an ambitious swoop.

It is stated that the club want to draw a line under their dismal season by placing their faith in a new manager who can start a long-term project at Elland Road, although it remains to be seen how open the Hatters gaffer would be to the move given his side's promotion to the top-flight.

The club have confirmed that Allardyce has departed Elland Road by mutual consent after failing to achieve survival in his four Premier League matches in charge at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with an announcement on his successor said to be on the way in the 'coming week'.

How did Rob Edwards perform this season?

The Welshman was dismissed by Watford, despite only losing twice after ten matches in the Championship and went on to win the play-offs with Luton to secure their first-ever promotion to the Premier League.

He enjoyed a terrific campaign with the Hatters and could arrive in west Yorkshire, if they are able to convince him to make the move.

Edwards would surely be a big upgrade on the departed Allardyce, who has not had any experience managing a team competing at the top end of the table for over ten years.

His last top-six finish in any division was third-place with West Ham United in the Championship in 2011/12. The Englishman won 1.87 points per game in the second tier and has since been in the bottom half positions in the Premier League in six of his last eight seasons as a manager.

Edwards, whose football has been described as "intense" by journalist Josh Bunting, is relatively fresh into management and has won League Two with Forest Green Rovers in 2021/22 before, now earning promotion with Luton via the play-offs.

The 40-year-old, who football agency chief Adrian Bevington hailed as "articulate", averaged two points per match in the regular season with his current club across 25 outings to finish third in the league.

These statistics show that Edwards is a promising young coach who has already proven himself to be capable of instilling a winning mentality at both Forest Green and Luton, whereas Allardyce's experience is mainly fighting for survival in the bottom half of the Premier League.

This is why Leeds could land a big upgrade on the former Everton boss as they could bring in an up-and-coming manager who has the ability to mastermind an instant promotion back to the big time, instead of someone who does not have a proven, or recent, track record on that front.