Leeds United are keeping tabs on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of a possible summer move.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are currently on their fourth head coach of the campaign, with Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala and Javi Gracia all leading the club at points this season.

Sam Allardyce is the man tasked with keeping Leeds in the Premier League and now has just three games to turn things around at Elland Road. It seems as if the 68-year-old is an interim appointment until the summer, with the club seemingly on the search for a long-term replacement.

Fulham’s Marco Silva was named as a possible target for the Whites, and it appears as if Postecoglou, who was linked with Leeds following Marsch’s departure, could also be an option.

According to Football Insider, ‘Celtic are anticipating interest from Premier League clubs and teams abroad’ when it comes to Postecoglou. Their report states that ‘Leeds have continuously shown an interest in the Australian and are monitoring his situation’ ahead of the summer.

Ambitious target for Leeds?

Postecoglou has just won a second successive Scottish Premiership crown in Glasgow and is on course to guide the Hoops to a domestic treble, should they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final next month.

As a result, Celtic will be playing in the Champions League next season, whereas Leeds could be turning out in the Championship if things don’t go to plan under Allardyce.

You’d expect that the Whites would need to survive in the top flight over the coming weeks to have any chance of luring Postecoglou to Yorkshire, but it does seem to be an ambitious move.

The Australian has won 39 of his 48 games this season (81%) and has been lauded as "incredible" by members of the media, so could be a shrewd manager to come in and turn things around at Leeds. He has transformed Celtic's fortunes after replacing Neil Lennon, immediately getting the club back to winning ways after a disappointing 2020/21 season which saw rivals Rangers win the league.

However, with Chelsea and Tottenham previously named as suitors for the 57-year-old, it could be a bridge too far for Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprises, with Postecoglou potentially holding out for a move south to a club that can offer European football.