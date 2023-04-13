Leeds United have reportedly made an approach over a potential summer move for Belgian midfielder Mandela Keita.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Keita?

Keita is just 20 years of age and is a defensive midfielder who is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from Oud-Heverlee Leuven. The Belgian U21 international has made 10 appearances for the club during the current campaign, registering one assist in the Jupiler Pro League.

Valued at €3.5m (£3.1m) by Transfermarkt, there is an option for Royal Antwerp to make a transfer permanent this summer, but it looks as if the Whites are eyeing a move of their own.

David Van den Broeck, a Belgian football journalist, shared an update regarding Keita on Twitter in the last 48 hours. He stated that Leeds have made an enquiry for Keita, adding that Royal Antwerp have a €10m (£8.8m) option to make a move permanent, although an agreement is yet to be reached.

Is Orta planning for the Championship?

There is no doubt that Leeds' transfer activity over the coming months will heavily depend on which division they will be playing in come the summer.

And with Leeds in another battle to remain in the Premier League after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out - leaving the Whites in 16th place, just two points above the drop - it looks as if sporting director Victor Orta may well be planning for life in the Championship.

That’s because Keita is also wanted by second-tier sides Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers, so Keita could potentially be viewed as a replacement for loanee Weston McKennie, with a permanent move for the American now off the cards at Elland Road. The Whites were expected to trigger the £30m option to buy the midfielder and had even agreed personal terms. However, they have now backtracked.

Keita has made a positive impact at Royal Antwerp after joining on loan in January. As per WhoScored, the midfielder is the club’s third-best performer with an average match rating of 7.03/10, a better score than any Leeds player this season.

He ranks highly for tackles and interceptions per 90, while also having one of the best pass success completion rates of any player. You’d expect he still has plenty of time to improve before hitting his prime as well, and that could be in West Yorkshire, with Leeds unsure if they will be a Premier League or Championship club come August.