Leeds United are thought to be readying a “possible attack” with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

What’s the latest news on Ugarte and Leeds?

Ugarte is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also turn out in a central midfield role and appears to be at the peak of his powers with his Transfermarkt valuation rising from €6m to a career-high €25m after joining Sporting back in 2021.

The 21-year-old has made a total of 75 appearances for Sporting, 37 of which have come during the current campaign. He is under contract until 2026 but could well be on the move over the coming months, with a number of Premier League sides seemingly keen on his services.

MOT Leeds News relayed an update from the print edition of Portuguese newspaper O Jogo in the last 48 hours regarding Ugarte, who has a £52.7m release clause. They claimed that Leeds chiefs are readying a “possible attack” to sign the player and are joined by Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Wolves.

Ugarte’s displays this season have also caught the eye of AC Milan and AS Roma. Leeds also sent their scouts to watch Ugarte play against Arsenal in the Europa League earlier this month.

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Leeds?

Javi Gracia currently has a shortage of midfield options after Tyler Adams underwent hamstring surgery, with Marc Roca and loanee Weston McKennie the only available senior options to the head coach at this moment in time, with Adam Forshaw also sidelined.

A permanent move for McKennie could well be on the cards in the summer, with the Whites set to trigger their option of a £30m transfer if they remain in the top flight. However, the injury to Adams shows that Leeds could do with another midfield addition over the coming months, where they are likely to be under new owners in the 49ers Enterprises.

Ugarte could prove to be a shrewd signing, with the Uruguay international making more clearances and tackles per 90 than any of his Sporting teammates, as per WhoScored. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has labelled Ugarte as a "midfield machine" earlier in the season, with the player outperforming every Leeds player so far in 2022/23.

A transfer could prove tricky with the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham keen, though, but it still may be one to keep an eye on if things go to plan on the pitch.