Leeds United could consider a move for soon-to-be free agent Raphael Guerreiro, LeedsLive report.

What’s been said about Leeds and Guerreiro?

The Whites have been linked with a move for Guerreiro this year, with reports last month even suggesting that Leeds are plotting a summer swoop for the left-back.

The 29-year-old, capable of playing as a full-back, left midfielder or even a central midfielder, is out of contract in a matter of months but has remained a regular for Dortmund this season. The Portugal international has made a total 31 appearances during the current campaign, contributing to an impressive 18 goals in all competitions.

LeedsLive reporter Andrew Reynolds shared a story in the last 48 hours, looking at eight potential free agents the club could consider signing, with the Whites expected to be active in the transfer window. One of those was Guerreiro, to which he said:

“Guerreiro has previously been linked with Leeds in the January window and would still be a great addition to their back line. With 14 goal contributions from left-back for Dortmund this season, the 29-year-old could be a key attacking outlet next year. There will no doubt be some serious competition for the Portuguese international given the lack of a fee, but the experienced defender would improve Gracia’s side immediately.”

Could be just what Leeds need…

As Reynolds claims, Guerreiro could be an excellent signing on a free transfer, especially with the player used to turning out in the Champions League for the past seven seasons, bringing plenty of experience at the highest level for both club and country.

Javi Gracia has been using Junior Firpo at left-back since taking over in Yorkshire, with the Spaniard only rivalled by Pascal Struijk for a starting spot at this moment in time. Struijk was primarily a centre-back before filling in for Firpo at the beginning of the season, so signing Guerreiro could allow the Dutchman to return to a central role.

As per WhoScored, Guerreiro has comfortably outperformed every single Leeds player this season and would top the charts for assists and key passes at Elland Road, showing how he could be a real upgrade at left-back, providing the club remain in the Premier League heading into the 2023/24 campaign.