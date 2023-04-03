Leeds United could achieve great things with the 49ers Enterprises owning the club if they avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Do Leeds look likely to go down?

The Whites have once again struggled in the top flight, having survived late in the day last time around after a tense end to the campaign. It looks likely to be similar in 2022/23, with Javi Gracia's side currently 17th in the table and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Off the pitch, it feels like a matter of time until the 49ers gain a majority share in the club, at which point Leeds could become a greater financial force, possibly allowing them to spend more on new signings and also potentially develop Elland Road. For that to happen, however, the Whites need to be in the Premier League, which as things stand, is far from a given.

That highlights the importance of these remaining 10 matches this season, starting with a massive home clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

How bright could Whites' future be?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that the "sky is the limit" for Leeds, as long as they stay up this season:

"It feels like the sky is the limit for Leeds if they stay up this season. There could be a massive turnaround if they can ride this wave, but I don't know if they will. "But, certainly, from the dugout to the playing staff, I think they're looking at it so closely, and they will step up their ambitions for next season in every single area."

This is an encouraging claim and it only further highlights how vital it is that Leeds retain their Premier League status beyond this season. If they don't, their long-term future could take such a hit, with the 49ers' grand plans immediately affected and the club going backwards again.

Should the opposite happen, however, Whites supporters should have every right to feel excited about what could happen in the coming years, as the club look to go from being relegation fodder in the top flight to steadily pushing further up the table and eventually becoming a true force again.

If Leeds hold their nerve and stay up, then the 49ers complete a summer takeover, the Whites could genuinely be in their most promising position for many years, following such a long period in the footballing wilderness.