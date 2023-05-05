Leeds United are interested in signing Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen this summer, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Van den Boomen having a good season?

The Whites are having another season to forget in the Premier League, with relegation still very much on heading into the final few weeks of the campaign. Javi Gracia has now been replaced by Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road hot seat, with the veteran Englishman hopefully steering his side away from danger.

Staying in the top flight is important for so many reasons, whether financially or in terms of keeping players, but it is also vital in terms of attracting potential new signings to the club. For that reason, any business that Leeds do may be put on ice until they know which division they are playing in in 2023/24.

Should the Whites' Premier League status be preserved, however, it is crucial that major reinforcements are made, strengthening the squad in the process.

Could Van den Boomen join Leeds this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano handed Leeds a boost in their potential quest to sign Van den Boomen this summer, confirming that he won't be extending his stay at Toulouse beyond the end of the season when his contract runs out:

"Branco van den Boomen has decided not to sign new deal with Toulouse now. He wants to keep his options open; contract expires in June. "His top performances already led to interest from many clubs like PSV, OM, Feyenoord, Leeds, Aston Villa, Sevilla, Wolfsburg, Galatasaray."

Van den Boomen could be a really shrewd signing by Andrea Radrizzani in the absence of a sporting director after Victor Orta's exit, although as mentioned, they will surely only have a chance of making that happen if they remain in the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals and registered eight assists in Ligue 1 this season, highlighting the end product he could bring to the Whites, but his all-round game is strong, too. He has averaged 2.2 tackles per game in the league, as well as made 2.5 key passes per outing.

There is clearly huge competition for Van den Boomen's services, but Leeds remain an attractive proposition, especially given the lure of the Premier League. He has been hailed as "amazing" by teammate Thijs Dallinga, and at 27, would be coming in at a great time in his career, with his level unlikely to drop over the next four or five years.