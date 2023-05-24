Leeds United could look to make Brendan Rodgers their new manager this summer, according to a key update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

How did Rodgers fare at Leicester?

The Northern Irishman left Leicester City last month after a poor 2022/23 season, and was replaced by Dean Smith at the King Power Stadium. It was a sad end for him at the club, but there is still no doubt that he enjoyed a positive impact there overall.

Rodgers guided Leicester to FA Cup glory back in 2021, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley, and he also inspired them to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League in consecutive seasons. The 50-year-old is currently without a job as he weighs up his options ahead of the summer, but he is unlikely to be without suitors, despite how things ended for him with the Foxes.

Leeds could well be searching for a new manager at the end of the season, with Sam Allardyce potentially only a short-term appointment, which is where Rodgers comes into play.

Could Rodgers become Leeds' next manager?

According to The Athletic's Hay, the former Liverpool boss could be on the Whites' agenda, should he be happy to potentially manage in the Championship next season:

"Should they go down, recently-sacked Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to come into the equation, at least in terms of the sort of coach they would want. Whether Rodgers is open to working in the EFL again, having led Swansea City up from it in 2011, is another matter altogether."

Rodgers could certainly be an exciting appointment by Leeds this summer, although as Hay mentions, a huge amount may depend on whether he is willing to drop down a division, assuming the Whites are relegated this weekend.

He famously came within touching distance of winning the Premier League title with Liverpool back in 2013/14, and his attack-minded nature could appeal to Leeds supporters, rather than Allardyce's more cautious style.

Rodgers has been hailed as an "unbelievable" manager by West Ham attacker Michail Antonio, with the pair working together at Reading years ago, and he is arguably someone with the required ability to take Leeds straight back into the top flight. He isn't perfect, with his defensive skills sometimes criticised - even in his Liverpool days - but he feels like a standout candidate should he want the job.