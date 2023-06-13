Leeds United have reportedly "opened talks" with Carlos Carvalhal over becoming their new manager this summer, according to a fresh rumour regarding the search for a new boss.

Which managers are Leeds linked with?

It has been a period to forget at Elland Road over the past 12 months or so, with the club getting through three different managers en route to being relegated from the Premier League.

Amid the new takeover from 49ers Enterprises, Leeds are now working hard on finding a new boss, with so many different names linked with the job in the weeks since their relegation was confirmed.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Steven Gerrard, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker have all been mooted as potential successors to Sam Allardyce, but no clear favourite has emerged in the race yet.

Now, a new name has been thrown into the hat - someone with plenty of experience in English football in the past.

Are Whites in talks with Carvalhal?

According to iG Esporte [via Sport Witness], Leeds have "already opened talks" in "recent days" with Carvalhal, suggesting that he is considered a strong option to come in and lead the promotion charge at Elland Road.

The 57-year-old is "free in the market" currently, having left his post as Celta Vigo manager earlier this year, although Brazilian side Atletico-MG are also believed to be eyeing him up.

Carvalhal could be an interesting appointment by Leeds if they get a move over the line, having previously managed Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in the past. He got the former into the Championship playoff final in 2016, and the semi-finals the following year, although he only lasted approximately six months with the latter.

The Portuguese is now a hugely experienced manager, having taken charge of teams all over the world, from Sporting CP to Besiktas, and he also won the Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2021.

There are question marks over whether Carvalhal is the strongest contender to come in, though, considering the likes of Rodgers and Potter are arguably more highly thought of currently, having been established Premier League managers for a while now, despite admittedly both losing their jobs earlier in the campaign.

Meanwhile, someone like Daniel Farke has won promotion from the Championship twice in the past, during his time at Norwich City, which is something Carvalhal has never managed, so he could be a safer pair of hands.