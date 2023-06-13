Carlos Corberan's past history with Leeds United makes him a good candidate to be their next manager, journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed.

Has Corberan been linked with Leeds job?

The Whites have been looking for a new boss since Sam Allardyce's recent exit from Elland Road, following the end of a dreadful season that saw their three-year stay back in the Premier League come to an end.

Numerous individuals have been linked with taking charge of Leeds and one person whose name has continually emerged is Corberan. The 40-year-old enjoyed three years as the Whites' Under-23s manager between 2017 and 2020, before moving on to prove himself in senior management.

He has excelled at West Brom since taking over early in the 2022/23 season, inheriting a team who were second-bottom of the Championship and almost getting into the playoffs last month, just missing out in the end.

The 6ft2in Corberan could jump at the opportunity to return to Elland Road this summer, this time taking on the main job, although it remains to be seen if he is happy at West Brom for the time being.

Why is Corberan a strong choice for Whites?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that Corberan's knowledge of Leeds could work in his favour, as they look to nail the managerial appointment:

"I do like some of those names mentioned. I like Corberan, obviously he's got that Leeds connection as well because he's worked with the clubs under-23s before. "But again, it needs to be a project at Leeds. It's a cliché at the moment to say this, but you need to look at Burnley as a kind of benchmark in the model they've used to bounce back and come back even stronger than before."

There is certainly plenty of logic surrounding the signing of Corberan this summer, with the Spaniard an exciting young manager who is already proving his worth with the Baggies.

The progress he has made in such a short space of time at the Hawthorns is remarkable, taking them from second bottom to just narrowly missing out on a play-off place. And, if West Brom do keep hold of him, they will surely go into next season as one of the favourites to head into the Premier League.

Granted, Corberan remains inexperienced, and the magnitude of the Leeds job cannot be underestimated, but the fact that he knows the club so well already is a big positive, and he would also represent a long-term appointment with fresh ideas, rather than someone of Allardyce's ilk.