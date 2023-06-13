Brendan Rodgers, Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are the three favourites to become Leeds United's next manager, according to a fresh claim.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

It is an extremely hectic time at Elland Road currently, with the Whites' relegation from the Premier League almost feeling like a distant memory, given the amount going on.

The takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises has been completed, and at the same time, a new manager is being looked at, following the recent departure of Sam Allardyce, which came as no great surprise.

Unsurprisingly, numerous names have emerged as rumoured targets for Leeds, given the magnitude of the job, with the likes of Rodgers, Farke, Corberan, Steven Gerrard and Graham Potter all seemingly in the race.

A new update suggests that the battle to take charge at Elland Road is slowly being narrowed down, however, as the 49ers make some significant progress.

Who will be Leeds' new manager?

According to Football League World, Rodgers, Farke and Corberan are the three front-runners to be the next manager of Leeds, with developments expected in the next few days as interviews begin:

"Football League World sources have confirmed to us that interviews for the vacancy have begun today (Monday 12th June) and are set to take place for the next few days. "The three managers who are most desired by 49ers Enterprises and the Leeds' new-look board are Rodgers, Farke, and Corberan."

This is an intriguing update, with all three of the individuals in question exciting options, arguably for different reasons each time.

In Rodgers, Leeds would be bringing in the most high-profile appointment, with the Northern Irishman managing Liverpool and nearly winning the Premier League with them in 2013/14. He enjoyed trophy success with both Celtic and Leicester City and has been called an "unbelievable" coach by West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

His arrival could potentially be met with the most positivity, because of what he has achieved in the past, not to mention the attacking style of football he likes to play.

Meanwhile, Farke's pedigree in the Championship down the years is undeniable, having overseen two separate title-winning promotion with Norwich City, so he would feel like a safe pair of hands.

Finally, Corberan is a former Leeds Under-23s manager who is now doing superbly at West Brom, turning their fortunes around in less than a season.

The Baggies will surely be among the favourite for promotion next season if he stays put, but he would be an exciting young choice for the Whites, should they take a risk on a less proven candidate than Rodgers or Farke.